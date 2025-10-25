Should Ontario pause its anti-tariff television ad because it upset U.S. President Donald Trump?
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province will pause its anti-tariff television ad campaign in the United States on Monday so that Canada-U.S. trade talks can restart.
Ford says in a media statement that he made the call after speaking with Prime Minister Mark Carney.
But Ford says he'll only pull the plug on the campaign after the weekend, so the ads can run throughout the first two World Series games and get in front of a massive American audience.
An offended U.S. President Donald Trump called a halt to trade talks over the ads, which feature footage of former president Ronald Reagan warning about the economically devastating effects of tariffs.
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said in a message posted to social media earlier in the day that Trump's reaction shows the campaign is working, and he encouraged Ford to not back down.
The prime minister left Friday for Asia, where he is expected to encounter President Trump at back-to-back international summits.
January 28, 2026 - 14351 votes
Do you feel Prime Minister Mark Carney is "picking a fight" with the U.S. by saying middle powers like Canada should stand up to superpowers?
|Yes:
|4106
|No:
|10245
January 27, 2026 - 12653 votes
Would you stop shopping at, or doing business with, a Canadian company doing business with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)?
|Yes:
|7560
|No:
|4417
|Unsure:
|676
January 26, 2026 - 11670 votes
Should Canada demand an apology by U.S. President Donald Trump for denigrating NATO's military contribution to the war in Afghanistan?
|Yes:
|6560
|No:
|4457
|Unsure:
|653
January 25, 2026 - 14566 votes
Are you happy with the work the current Liberal government, under Prime Minister Mark Carney, has done since being elected last year?
|Yes:
|6160
|Yes, but could have done more:
|1469
|No:
|6571
|Unsure:
|366
January 24, 2026 - 9606 votes
Do you feel enough is being done to address medical waitlist times in B.C.?
|Yes:
|481
|No:
|8697
|Unsure:
|428