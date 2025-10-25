Should Ontario pause its anti-tariff television ad because it upset U.S. President Donald Trump?

Photo: AP Photo/Alex Brandon U.S. President Donald Trump was upset by a television ad by the Ontario government that uses former President Ronald Regan's words about the dangers of tariffs on trade.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province will pause its anti-tariff television ad campaign in the United States on Monday so that Canada-U.S. trade talks can restart.

Ford says in a media statement that he made the call after speaking with Prime Minister Mark Carney.

But Ford says he'll only pull the plug on the campaign after the weekend, so the ads can run throughout the first two World Series games and get in front of a massive American audience.

An offended U.S. President Donald Trump called a halt to trade talks over the ads, which feature footage of former president Ronald Reagan warning about the economically devastating effects of tariffs.

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said in a message posted to social media earlier in the day that Trump's reaction shows the campaign is working, and he encouraged Ford to not back down.

The prime minister left Friday for Asia, where he is expected to encounter President Trump at back-to-back international summits.