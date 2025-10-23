Should B.C. Conservative leader John Rustad resign?
Poll: Should Rustad resign?
British Columbia Conservative leader John Rustad says he will not resign after the party's president and other members of its management committee told him to quit over "chaos" in the official Opposition ranks.
The committee members say in a letter to Rustad that turmoil under his leadership has undermined the party's credibility and destabilized its cohesion.
The seven signatories of the letter to Rustad say it's been his responsibility to unite the party behind a common vision and lead "with purpose and clarity."
“As evidenced by sagging poll numbers, memberships, fundraising, shrinking caucus and staff, philosophically inconsistent policy, low morale and perhaps more importantly, a lack of enthusiasm and tepid endorsement from our membership, your leadership has ceased to serve that purpose," the letter says.
The signatories, who describe themselves as the current sitting members of the committee, say Rustad needs to immediately step down so a new leadership contest can take place.
Rustad told reporters that the letter was an "internal matter within the party" and he plans to “have an opportunity to speak with the management committee.”
The letter came after legislator Amelia Boultbee quit the B.C. Conservative caucus on Monday, becoming the fifth MLA to leave or be forced out since last year's provincial election brought the party to the brink of power.
The results of a leadership review last month gave Rustad 70.6 per cent support among members who voted, but some party members expressed concerns over the integrity of the process.
The party's constitution does not include a way for the management committee to remove Rustad as leader.
The letter says it acknowledges and thanks Rustad for putting the party on its feet and into a position of being the largest official Opposition in provincial history.
“It’s now time for a next chapter to take our shared vision of a Conservative government in British Columbia across the finish line."
January 25, 2026 - 14566 votes
Are you happy with the work the current Liberal government, under Prime Minister Mark Carney, has done since being elected last year?
|Yes:
|6160
|Yes, but could have done more:
|1469
|No:
|6571
|Unsure:
|366
January 24, 2026 - 9606 votes
Do you feel enough is being done to address medical waitlist times in B.C.?
|Yes:
|481
|No:
|8697
|Unsure:
|428
January 22, 2026 - 7275 votes
Do the B.C. Conservatives need a new leader with political experience or one from outside politics?
|Political experience:
|1892
|Outside politics:
|1395
|Business background:
|2196
|Doesn't matter:
|1792
January 21, 2026 - 9796 votes
Should 'middle power' countries, like Canada, band together against economic coercion by 'great powers' such as the U.S. and China?
|Yes:
|7855
|No:
|1541
|Unsure:
|400
January 20, 2026 - 9663 votes
Should Prime Minister Mark Carney join U.S. President Donald Trump's 'Board of Peace' for Gaza?
|Yes:
|2054
|No:
|6607
|Unsure:
|1002