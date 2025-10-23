Should B.C. Conservative leader John Rustad resign?

Poll: Should Rustad resign?

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito Embattled B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad is being urged to step down by party board members but says he won'r resign.

British Columbia Conservative leader John Rustad says he will not resign after the party's president and other members of its management committee told him to quit over "chaos" in the official Opposition ranks.

The committee members say in a letter to Rustad that turmoil under his leadership has undermined the party's credibility and destabilized its cohesion.

The seven signatories of the letter to Rustad say it's been his responsibility to unite the party behind a common vision and lead "with purpose and clarity."

“As evidenced by sagging poll numbers, memberships, fundraising, shrinking caucus and staff, philosophically inconsistent policy, low morale and perhaps more importantly, a lack of enthusiasm and tepid endorsement from our membership, your leadership has ceased to serve that purpose," the letter says.

The signatories, who describe themselves as the current sitting members of the committee, say Rustad needs to immediately step down so a new leadership contest can take place.

Rustad told reporters that the letter was an "internal matter within the party" and he plans to “have an opportunity to speak with the management committee.”

The letter came after legislator Amelia Boultbee quit the B.C. Conservative caucus on Monday, becoming the fifth MLA to leave or be forced out since last year's provincial election brought the party to the brink of power.

The results of a leadership review last month gave Rustad 70.6 per cent support among members who voted, but some party members expressed concerns over the integrity of the process.

The party's constitution does not include a way for the management committee to remove Rustad as leader.

The letter says it acknowledges and thanks Rustad for putting the party on its feet and into a position of being the largest official Opposition in provincial history.

“It’s now time for a next chapter to take our shared vision of a Conservative government in British Columbia across the finish line."