Should B.C. follow Alberta's lead and limit how many political candidates a voter can support by allowing them to sign just one nomination?
Alberta's government is providing more details about a bill it says will prevent long ballot protests during provincial elections.
The legislation, to be introduced soon by Justice Minister Mickey Amery, follows controversy over long ballot initiatives during federal votes.
Amery spokeswoman Heather Jenkins says Alberta will require more signatures for nominations, prohibit people from signing more than one nomination paper, and stop them from inducing others to sign more than one paper.
Jenkins says Alberta's legislation is about protecting election integrity, and "does not further limit who can run in provincial elections, so long as the candidates meet the nomination signature requirements."
A federal byelection in Alberta in August saw Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre regain a seat in Parliament in a contest where 213 others ran against him.
Most in the running were part of a protest movement called the Longest Ballot Committee, which was pushing for electoral reform to replace the first-past-the-post system.
Jenkins noted the long ballot initiative raised concerns across the country, including from former Elections Canada chief electoral officer Jean-Pierre Kingsley.
Kingsley dismissed the protest as an abuse of the process.
Government house leader Joseph Schow told reporters Monday the changes would ensure only those who "truly care and are serious about representing the community" will be put on the ballot.
Opposition NDP justice critic Irfan Sabir said in a statement New Democrats will carefully evaluate any proposed bills.
"Our democracy must remain open and accessible to everyone who wants to participate," he said.
The province's fall legislature sitting begins Thursday with a speech from the throne.
