Do you think the B.C. Conservatives are ready to be the ruling party in B.C.?

Photo: The Canadian Press MLA Amelia Boultbee at a press conference Monday morning announcing her departure from the Conservative Party

B.C. Conservative leader John Rustad has responded to Penticton-Summerland MLA Amelia Boultbee leaving the party by suggesting she has mental health issues.

Speaking to media following Boultbee's announcement, during which she had called for his resignation, Rustad said he has no plans to step down.

Rustad also said he has "concerns" about Boultbee's health, because he had seen her "in tears."

"Staff are telling me that she is very confused and … I had some concerns. I mean, she's had some issues in the past and I tried to do everything I could to support her in whatever those issues may be," he told reporters.

Rustad declined to offer specifics, saying only that Boultbee's "very stressful" file as critic for children and family development created "some real challenges" in recent weeks.

He also referred to unspecified complaints he has heard from her constituents of Penticton-Summerland, accused Boultbee of not supporting party positions such as the removal of Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI) and claimed she supports Hamas.

Boultbee is the fifth MLA to leave the B.C. Conservative caucus in just over a year since the last provincial election.

Rustad said he was very clear that Conservatives were "trying to build a large tent" based on conservative values. "Some people obviously don't agree with some of those positions."

He predicted that Boultbee would be the last MLA to leave the caucus, and that there would be fewer leaks to the media.

"So I don't believe there's anybody else who is considering leaving our caucus, and with regards to the leaks, I am very hopeful and very optimistic that you guys will not be getting as much information as you have been."