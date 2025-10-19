Is more money from the federal government the answer to Canada health-care problems?

Poll: Healthcare money

Photo: The Canadian Press Alberta Minister of Primary and Preventative Health Services Adriana LaGrange speaks during a news conference in Calgary, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025.

Federal Health Minister Marjorie Michel is set to meet today in Calgary with her provincial and territorial counterparts, who say they're looking for promises Ottawa will boost health-care funding in next month's budget.

Adriana LaGrange, Alberta's minister of primary and preventative health services, says provinces and territories are facing increased demands on their health-care systems and the federal government needs to step up its support.

LaGrange says without greater federal support the health and well-being of patients and workers is at risk.

She says the provincial and territorial ministers are also hoping for commitments that Ottawa will move away from "one-size-fits-all" funding programs.

Michel's office says she's hoping to discuss interprovincial credential recognition for health-care workers and pressing issues like mental health and addiction and vaccination programs.

