Is more money from the federal government the answer to Canada health-care problems?
Poll: Healthcare money
Federal Health Minister Marjorie Michel is set to meet today in Calgary with her provincial and territorial counterparts, who say they're looking for promises Ottawa will boost health-care funding in next month's budget.
Adriana LaGrange, Alberta's minister of primary and preventative health services, says provinces and territories are facing increased demands on their health-care systems and the federal government needs to step up its support.
LaGrange says without greater federal support the health and well-being of patients and workers is at risk.
She says the provincial and territorial ministers are also hoping for commitments that Ottawa will move away from "one-size-fits-all" funding programs.
Michel's office says she's hoping to discuss interprovincial credential recognition for health-care workers and pressing issues like mental health and addiction and vaccination programs.
January 22, 2026 - 7226 votes
