Is more money from the federal government the answer to Canada health-care problems?
Yes 
37.06%
No 
51.36%
Unsure 
11.58%
Total Votes:  10699

Castanet - Oct 19, 2025 / 7:30 am | Story: 578641

Federal Health Minister Marjorie Michel is set to meet today in Calgary with her provincial and territorial counterparts, who say they're looking for promises Ottawa will boost health-care funding in next month's budget.

Adriana LaGrange, Alberta's minister of primary and preventative health services, says provinces and territories are facing increased demands on their health-care systems and the federal government needs to step up its support.

LaGrange says without greater federal support the health and well-being of patients and workers is at risk.

She says the provincial and territorial ministers are also hoping for commitments that Ottawa will move away from "one-size-fits-all" funding programs.

Michel's office says she's hoping to discuss interprovincial credential recognition for health-care workers and pressing issues like mental health and addiction and vaccination programs.

January 22, 2026 - 7226 votes
Do the B.C. Conservatives need a new leader with political experience or one from outside politics?

Political experience: 1877
Outside politics: 1383
Business background: 2183
Doesn't matter: 1783

January 21, 2026 - 9796 votes
Should 'middle power' countries, like Canada, band together against economic coercion by 'great powers' such as the U.S. and China?

Yes: 7855
No: 1541
Unsure: 400

January 20, 2026 - 9663 votes
Should Prime Minister Mark Carney join U.S. President Donald Trump's 'Board of Peace' for Gaza?

Yes: 2054
No: 6607
Unsure: 1002

January 19, 2026 - 12438 votes
Should Canada send troops to Greenland to help deter the U.S. from taking over the island?

Yes: 7488
No: 4195
Unsure: 755

January 18, 2026 - 13162 votes
What is the most important shared Canadian value?

Human rights: 4774
Respect for the law: 3258
Gender equality: 197
Linguistic duality: 28
Ethnic and cultural diversity: 1139
Respect for Indigenous culture: 207
None of the above: 3559



