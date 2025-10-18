282310
Do you have snow tires on your vehicle?
Yes 
57.94%
No 
42.06%
Total Votes:  9671

Castanet - Oct 18, 2025 / 7:30 am | Story: 578608

Weekend travellers beware — snow is flying on high-elevation highways around the B.C. Interior.

DriveBC webcams show snow accumulating Friday morning on the Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Kamloops and on the Okanagan Connector between Merritt and West Kelowna.

On the Okanagan Connector, snow is visible between Pennask Summit and Elkhart.

DriveBC is urging motorists to review B.C.’s winter tire and chain requirements before hitting the road.

