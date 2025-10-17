Should federal bail reform include better protections in intimate-partner and gender-based violence cases?
Poll: Better bail protections
British Columbia's attorney general says she's hopeful a federal bill on bail reform being introduced in Parliament next week will address the need for more protections in intimate-partner and gender-based violence cases.
Niki Sharma says in a statement that B.C. has been pressing the federal government for "real reform" that would include stronger bail and sentencing laws as well as tougher consequences for repeat violent offenders.
Sharma says the July killing of Kelowna woman Bailey McCourt, whose estranged spouse is accused of murdering her, is a "heartbreaking reminder of what’s at stake" and highlights the need for stronger legal safeguards against intimate-partner violence.
The accused, James Plover, had been convicted of choking someone and freed on $500 bail just hours before the alleged attack on his estranged wife.
Sharma's response comes after Prime Minister Mark Carney said in Toronto that his government will introduce a bill that includes tougher bail and sentencing standards.
If passed, the bill would change the burden of proof to the accused to justify why they should be granted bail, in addition to allowing for consecutive sentences for violent and repeat offenders.
Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim issued his own statement on Thursday, saying Vancouver has been on the forefront of advocating for a bail reform bill and thanking Carney for bringing the legislation forward.
"Since the outset of my term, I’ve raised these concerns with the federal government, including directly with Justice Minister and Attorney General Sean Fraser, and I’m encouraged to see that advocacy reflected in today’s announcement," he says in the statement.
"We look forward to reviewing the final legislation to ensure it meets the needs of all Vancouverites and delivers real, lasting results."
Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]
January 19, 2026 - 12438 votes
Should Canada send troops to Greenland to help deter the U.S. from taking over the island?
|Yes:
|7488
|No:
|4195
|Unsure:
|755
January 18, 2026 - 13162 votes
What is the most important shared Canadian value?
|Human rights:
|4774
|Respect for the law:
|3258
|Gender equality:
|197
|Linguistic duality:
|28
|Ethnic and cultural diversity:
|1139
|Respect for Indigenous culture:
|207
|None of the above:
|3559
January 17, 2026 - 13259 votes
How do you feel about Canada slashing tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles?
|Strongly agree:
|4079
|Cautiously agree:
|5024
|Cautiously disagree:
|857
|Strongly disagree:
|2616
|Have no opinion:
|683
January 15, 2026 - 10151 votes
Should Interior Health reinstate the availability of bedside television rentals in its hospital rooms?
|Yes:
|8266
|No:
|1485
|Unsure:
|400
January 14, 2026 - 6232 votes
Should B.C. step up pressure on Alberta to repeal a "wine tax" introduced last year?
|Yes:
|5141
|No:
|857
|Unsure:
|234