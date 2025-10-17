Should federal bail reform include better protections in intimate-partner and gender-based violence cases?

Photo: The Canadian Press/Darryl Dyck B.C. Attorney General Niki Sharma.

British Columbia's attorney general says she's hopeful a federal bill on bail reform being introduced in Parliament next week will address the need for more protections in intimate-partner and gender-based violence cases.

Niki Sharma says in a statement that B.C. has been pressing the federal government for "real reform" that would include stronger bail and sentencing laws as well as tougher consequences for repeat violent offenders.

Sharma says the July killing of Kelowna woman Bailey McCourt, whose estranged spouse is accused of murdering her, is a "heartbreaking reminder of what’s at stake" and highlights the need for stronger legal safeguards against intimate-partner violence.

The accused, James Plover, had been convicted of choking someone and freed on $500 bail just hours before the alleged attack on his estranged wife.

Sharma's response comes after Prime Minister Mark Carney said in Toronto that his government will introduce a bill that includes tougher bail and sentencing standards.

If passed, the bill would change the burden of proof to the accused to justify why they should be granted bail, in addition to allowing for consecutive sentences for violent and repeat offenders.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim issued his own statement on Thursday, saying Vancouver has been on the forefront of advocating for a bail reform bill and thanking Carney for bringing the legislation forward.

"Since the outset of my term, I’ve raised these concerns with the federal government, including directly with Justice Minister and Attorney General Sean Fraser, and I’m encouraged to see that advocacy reflected in today’s announcement," he says in the statement.

"We look forward to reviewing the final legislation to ensure it meets the needs of all Vancouverites and delivers real, lasting results."

