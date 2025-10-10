Will you get the latest COVID-19 vaccine this year?

British Columbians can start rolling up their sleeves for a COVID-19 vaccine next Tuesday.

The first vaccine-booking invitations for those at highest risk for severe outcomes from COVID-19 are being sent this week via email or text from the province’s Get Vaccinated system.

Additional appointments will be added to the system as more vaccines arrive in communities across the province, the Health Ministry said.

Those at highest risk of complications due to COVID-19 include people living in long-term care residences.

Others who are not at heightened risk and want to get a COVID-19 vaccine can also book through a local pharmacy, many of which are already prepared to start administering vaccines as of Oct. 14.

The Health Ministry said the province will continue to provide COVID-19 vaccines to anyone six months and older free of charge, noting a “sufficient number of doses based on previous year’s vaccine uptake” have been ordered.

“All B.C. residents who wish to get immunized will be able to get one,” the Health Ministry said.

Health Canada, which determines which vaccines can be used in Canada, says most areas of the country now have updated COVID-19 vaccines available.

The COVID-19 vaccines offered in B.C. this year include the updated LP.8.1 Moderna (Spikevax) and Pfizer (Comirnaty), both of which have been approved by Health Canada.

As in previous years, people in B.C. can register for both flu and COVID-19 vaccines under the Get Vaccinated system. The vaccines can be administered separately or at the same time.

Health Canada and the province both recommend two doses a year for those at increased risk of infection or severe illness from COVID-19, one in the fall and one in the spring.

Those at increased risk include those 65 years of age and older, residents of long-term care homes or other group living settings, people with underlying medical conditions, pregnant women, those living in or from First Nation, Inuit or Métis communities, and health-care workers and care providers in a facility or community setting.

Most at risk, according to Health Canada, are those age 80 and older, residents of long-term care homes and other group living settings for seniors, and those moderately to severely immunocompromised due to an underlying condition such as cancer or cancer treatment.

For those not deemed to be at increased risk, the recommendation from Health Canada is one dose of COVID-19 vaccine per year.

Health Canada said the schedule for most children aged six months to under five is two doses of COVID-19 vaccine given eight weeks apart, unless they are moderately to severely immunocompromised, which bumps the recommendation to three doses given four to eight weeks apart.

Anyone recently infected with the COVID-19 virus is advised to wait three months before getting the vaccine if they were previously vaccinated, and one to two months if they have not been immunized.

COVID-19 activity in the province was moderate last month, while rates of influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) were low, according to a report from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

Wastewater tests showed COVID viral loads were moderate to high, but severe outcomes from illness remain low, according to the BCCDC.

In general, it said, COVID-19 activity in Canada is increasing, while in the U.S., it has peaked and is declining, though emergency-department visits and hospitalizations are elevated.

In the European Union, COVID-19 is widespread and increasing in circulation, but with limited impact on hospitalizations.

COVID-19 rapid antigen tests are still available for free at many community pharmacies across B.C., according to the Health Ministry.

Participating pharmacies are expected to receive tests for public access until B.C.’s supplies are exhausted or the tests expire in November and December of next year.

Anyone not already registered with the province’s online respiratory illness notification and booking system can register with Get Vaccinated via the getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca website or by phoning its call centre at 1-833-838-2323.