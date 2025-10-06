Should the tanker ban off the B.C. North Coast be lifted?

Poll: Tanker ban

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announces plans to submit an application for a new oil pipeline to northwestern British Columbia, in Calgary, on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025.

The top executive of Canada's biggest crude shipper says his company won't consider devoting anything beyond time and expertise to Alberta's plan for a West Coast bitumen pipeline unless Ottawa overhauls some major environmental policies.

Enbridge CEO Greg Ebel said in a speech to the Empire Club of Canada on Thursday that industry is keen to build and Canada must act urgently if it is to live up to its potential as a global energy player.

"The last 10 years have been a competitiveness disaster for Canada. But the next 10 can be a renaissance. If we choose to lead, this is our second chance. One doesn't often get second chances," he said.

Ebel made his remarks a day after Premier Danielle Smith announced $14 million in provincial funding for early regulatory work on a pipeline proposal to a yet-to-be-determined port on the northern B.C. coast.

He said there's a reason why the Alberta government is working to propose a pipeline and not a private sector player.

"The previous government's tanker ban effectively makes that export pipeline illegal. No company would build a pipeline to nowhere," Ebel said.

"The tanker ban is a great example of how things will have to change to allow our country to maximize its economic potential. Let markets and real demand guide routes and capacities while government focuses on enabling the conditions for success."

A committee made up of industry, political and First Nations leaders is to help Alberta work out a route and other specifics for a formal application to the new federal Major Projects Office, which aims to speed along projects deemed in the national interest.

Enbridge will be represented on the committee along with Trans Mountain Corp., the Crown corporation that transports oilsands crude to the Vancouver area, and South Bow Corp., which operates the Keystone pipeline to the United States.

