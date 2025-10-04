Have you reduced your travel to the U.S.?

Photo: Rob Kruyt, BIV Canada and U.S. flags flying above the Peace Arch border crossing

New data show B.C. drivers in September travelled less through major Washington state border crossings on a year-over-year basis for the eighth straight month.

What is more is that the extent of the decline in those visits has accelerated in the past few months.

Data from the Cascade Gateway Border Data Warehouse found 124,229 passenger vehicles with B.C. licence plates crossing south to Washington state via the Peace Arch, Pacific Highway, Sumas and Lynden points of entry in September.

That was down 40 per cent from 205,715 such vehicles in the same month in 2024.

The year-over-year monthly declines in that traffic has been:

• 39 per cent in August;

• 28 per cent in July;

• 43 per cent in June;

• 47 per cent in May;

• 51 per cent in April;

• 43 per cent in March; and

• 29 per cent in February.

The last time that there was a monthly increase in southbound traffic by B.C.-plated passenger vehicles across those Washington state crossings was in January, when 158,766 such vehicles made those trips. That was up about 10 per cent from 144,066 such southbound vehicles in January 2024, according to the data.

Overall traffic heading south at those border crossings in September was down only 29 per cent, according to the data: to 228,580 passenger vehicles from 322,024 in September 2024. That implies an increase in traffic by passenger vehicles that do not have B.C. plates.

The decline in B.C. residents heading south by car comes as U.S. President Donald Trump continues to taunt Canada by suggesting that it become the 51st state. He told military officials in Virginia on Sept. 30 that the U.S.'s Golden Dome missile defence system could cover Canada if the country became part of the U.S.

"Canada called me a couple of weeks ago," he said at the event. "They want to be part of it. To which I said, 'Well, why don't you just join our country? Become 51, become the 51st state and you get it for free.'"

Trump has added economic uncertainty by imposing 35 per cent tariffs on Canadian products that fall outside the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement and 25 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminum. He first raised duties on softwood lumber to 35.19 per cent, and then he said Sept. 29 that he planned to add a further 10 per cent duty on that lumber starting Oct. 14.

Other methods of tracking Canadian visits to the U.S. also show a decline.

The Vancouver Airport Authority's most recent data shows passenger counts on flights to or from the U.S. in July were down 2.2 per cent, to 686,431, compared with July 2024.

Airalo, which sells eSIM cards for electronic devices, last month released a report showing trends in eSIM purchases by Canadians in the U.S. in the May 1 through Aug. 15 period.

The company followed up in an email to BIV saying that eSIM card purchases by Canadians in the U.S. in that period were down 39 per cent, compared with the same time last year.

