275103
280646
Should the federal government abolish daylight saving time across Canada?
Yes 
81.56%
No 
15.12%
Unsure 
3.32%
Total Votes:  10770

Should the federal government abolish daylight time across Canada?

Poll: End DST in Canada?

Castanet - Oct 2, 2025 / 7:30 pm | Story: 575775

Liberal member of Parliament Marie-France Lalonde wants to end what she calls the "outdated practice" of daylight time.

The Ottawa-area MP plans to table a private member's bill next week to call a halt to the annual ritual of springing forward and falling back.

The bill will ask the federal government to first hold a pan-Canadian conference with provincial and territorial officials and Indigenous partners to formalize a deal.

Lalonde cited the negative impacts of the twice annual time change, such as health issues and an increase in the number of vehicle accidents.

Time regulation falls under provincial and territorial jurisdiction and some provinces and territories are already taking steps, with the Yukon and Saskatchewan no longer observing the time change.

Lalonde says the issue is being studied by some provinces, the United States and the European Union.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

January 5, 2026 - 8306 votes
Should B.C. follow Quebec's lead and make it mandatory for students to address teachers as Mr. and Ms.?

Yes: 6574
No: 1415
Unsure: 317

January 4, 2026 - 18664 votes
Should Alberta separate from Canada?

Yes: 4905
No: 13263
Unsure: 496

January 3, 2026 - 13873 votes
Should remote work remain an option for Canadian employees?

Yes: 7256
No: 5833
Unsure: 784

December 31, 2025 - 9377 votes
What is your top concern for 2026?

Jobs and the economy: 1741
Crime: 1086
Housing: 322
Debt and the deficit: 958
Inflation: 1251
Environmental issues: 298
Homelessness/addiction: 972
Health care: 1270
Relations with the U.S.: 992
Other: 487

December 30, 2025 - 9594 votes
Should there be a fine for inappropriate 911 calls?

Yes: 8259
No: 976
Unsure: 359



Previous Poll Results

Do you think there will be a B.C. provincial election this spring or summer?

Total Votes:  8119
Yes: 
46.06%
No: 
40.73%
Unsure: 
13.2%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


282443
280569
270238
280645
280881