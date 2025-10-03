Should the federal government abolish daylight time across Canada?

Poll: End DST in Canada?

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang Liberal MP Marie-France Lalonde rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, March 22, 2024.

Liberal member of Parliament Marie-France Lalonde wants to end what she calls the "outdated practice" of daylight time.

The Ottawa-area MP plans to table a private member's bill next week to call a halt to the annual ritual of springing forward and falling back.

The bill will ask the federal government to first hold a pan-Canadian conference with provincial and territorial officials and Indigenous partners to formalize a deal.

Lalonde cited the negative impacts of the twice annual time change, such as health issues and an increase in the number of vehicle accidents.

Time regulation falls under provincial and territorial jurisdiction and some provinces and territories are already taking steps, with the Yukon and Saskatchewan no longer observing the time change.

Lalonde says the issue is being studied by some provinces, the United States and the European Union.