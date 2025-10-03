Should the federal government abolish daylight time across Canada?
Liberal member of Parliament Marie-France Lalonde wants to end what she calls the "outdated practice" of daylight time.
The Ottawa-area MP plans to table a private member's bill next week to call a halt to the annual ritual of springing forward and falling back.
The bill will ask the federal government to first hold a pan-Canadian conference with provincial and territorial officials and Indigenous partners to formalize a deal.
Lalonde cited the negative impacts of the twice annual time change, such as health issues and an increase in the number of vehicle accidents.
Time regulation falls under provincial and territorial jurisdiction and some provinces and territories are already taking steps, with the Yukon and Saskatchewan no longer observing the time change.
Lalonde says the issue is being studied by some provinces, the United States and the European Union.
January 5, 2026 - 8306 votes
Should B.C. follow Quebec's lead and make it mandatory for students to address teachers as Mr. and Ms.?
|Yes:
|6574
|No:
|1415
|Unsure:
|317
January 4, 2026 - 18664 votes
Should Alberta separate from Canada?
|Yes:
|4905
|No:
|13263
|Unsure:
|496
January 3, 2026 - 13873 votes
Should remote work remain an option for Canadian employees?
|Yes:
|7256
|No:
|5833
|Unsure:
|784
December 31, 2025 - 9377 votes
What is your top concern for 2026?
|Jobs and the economy:
|1741
|Crime:
|1086
|Housing:
|322
|Debt and the deficit:
|958
|Inflation:
|1251
|Environmental issues:
|298
|Homelessness/addiction:
|972
|Health care:
|1270
|Relations with the U.S.:
|992
|Other:
|487
December 30, 2025 - 9594 votes
Should there be a fine for inappropriate 911 calls?
|Yes:
|8259
|No:
|976
|Unsure:
|359