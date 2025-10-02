Will you get a flu shot this year?
It’s time to get a flu vaccine, and pediatricians are urging people to get them after last winter, when the U.S. saw the most flu-related child deaths in 15 years.
October is the ideal month to get protected, experts say, because flu cases typically begin climbing in November.
“The best time is today. If you haven’t already had it, get it. I got mine yesterday,” said Dr. Laura Riley, of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.
Don’t like shots? This year marks the first time that some people can try vaccinating themselves at home using the nasal spray vaccine FluMist.
Here’s what to know.
Who needs a yearly flu vaccination?
Just about everyone age 6 months and older, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and major medical societies. Despite lots of recent misinformation and confusionabout vaccines, the flu recommendations haven’t changed.
Flu is particularly dangerous for people 65 and older, pregnant women, young children, and people of any age who have chronic health problems including asthma, diabetes, heart disease and weak immune systems.
About 71% of seniors roll up their sleeves every year, but less than 50% of other adults do. Last year, just under half of children got a flu vaccine, down from over 60% a few years ago.
Flu vaccines can keep you out of the hospital
Flu vaccines may not block all infections, but they do a really good job of preventing severe illness and hospitalization, said Dr. Sean O’Leary, of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Tens of thousands of Americans die from the flu every winter. But during last year’s harsh season, the CDC counted 280 children who died of flu-related complications. Nearly half had no prior health problems and about 90% hadn't been fully vaccinated.
Another concern from last season: The CDC counted more than 100 children who developed a rare flu complication — brain inflammation that can lead to seizures, hallucinations, or even death. Very few were vaccinated.
