How often do you use chatbots like ChatGPT?
Poll: using chatbots
Shoppers who turn to ChatGPT for advice on what to buy soon won't have to leave the chatbot to make a purchase.
OpenAI, the U.S.-based owner of ChatGPT, announced Monday that two new deals it struck will allow American shoppers using the chatbot to more easily make purchases from Shopify and Etsy merchants.
Shopify, a Canadian purveyor of e-commerce software, said its agreement will make hundreds of millions of products sold by its merchants instantly discoverable in a format that AI understands.
When someone asks ChatGPT for recommendations, the chatbot will be able to access inventory from Shopify merchants and present it — without links or redirects — for immediate purchase.
Merchants will pay a small fee on completed purchases, but the service is free for users, doesn’t affect their prices and doesn’t influence ChatGPT’s product results, OpenAI said.
Shopify positioned the arrangement as a natural retail evolution, given the recent growth of artificial intelligence.
"Shopping is changing fast. People are discovering products in AI conversations, not just through search or ads," said Vanessa Lee, vice-president of product at Shopify, in a press release.
Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]
January 3, 2026 - 13785 votes
Should remote work remain an option for Canadian employees?
|Yes:
|7212
|No:
|5797
|Unsure:
|776
December 31, 2025 - 9377 votes
What is your top concern for 2026?
|Jobs and the economy:
|1741
|Crime:
|1086
|Housing:
|322
|Debt and the deficit:
|958
|Inflation:
|1251
|Environmental issues:
|298
|Homelessness/addiction:
|972
|Health care:
|1270
|Relations with the U.S.:
|992
|Other:
|487
December 30, 2025 - 9594 votes
Should there be a fine for inappropriate 911 calls?
|Yes:
|8259
|No:
|976
|Unsure:
|359
December 29, 2025 - 7982 votes
Should Canada put trade and security ahead of standing up for human rights when dealing with other countries?
|Yes:
|4483
|No:
|2763
|Unsure:
|736
December 23, 2025 - 9127 votes
Poll: Is Canada's 'hockey culture' better now than it was five years ago?
|Yes:
|2439
|No:
|4894
|Unsure:
|1794