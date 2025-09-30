How often do you use chatbots like ChatGPT?

Photo: The Canadian Press FILE - The logo for OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, appears on a mobile phone, in New York, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, file)

Shoppers who turn to ChatGPT for advice on what to buy soon won't have to leave the chatbot to make a purchase.

OpenAI, the U.S.-based owner of ChatGPT, announced Monday that two new deals it struck will allow American shoppers using the chatbot to more easily make purchases from Shopify and Etsy merchants.

Shopify, a Canadian purveyor of e-commerce software, said its agreement will make hundreds of millions of products sold by its merchants instantly discoverable in a format that AI understands.

When someone asks ChatGPT for recommendations, the chatbot will be able to access inventory from Shopify merchants and present it — without links or redirects — for immediate purchase.

Merchants will pay a small fee on completed purchases, but the service is free for users, doesn’t affect their prices and doesn’t influence ChatGPT’s product results, OpenAI said.

Shopify positioned the arrangement as a natural retail evolution, given the recent growth of artificial intelligence.

"Shopping is changing fast. People are discovering products in AI conversations, not just through search or ads," said Vanessa Lee, vice-president of product at Shopify, in a press release.

