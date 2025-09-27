Should the province provide more money for rural communities to deal with homelessness?

Poll: Rural funding

Photo: UBCM Cori Ramsay, a Prince George city councillor and new UBCM president, at a resolution session during this week's convention in Victoria.

Local government representatives from across B.C. have voted in favour of advocating for increased funding and resources for supportive housing and shelter initiatives across the province.

The special resolution was put forward for consideration to Union of B.C. Municipalities members during this week’s convention in Victoria. This type of resolution addresses priority issues faced by local governments.

Cori Ramsay, Prince George councillor and new UBCM president, said communities across B.C. continue to grapple with homelessness and “insufficient federal and provincial resourcing for shelters and supportive housing.”

“This resolution calls for a regional approach with increased funding to better coordinate and resource delivery of supportive housing and emergency shelter beds,” Ramsay said.

Colleen Jones, mayor of Trail, said her city, along with Nelson and Castlegar, put forward a motion urging the province to expand and enhance detox and rehabilitation services and increase funding for shelter, housing and treatment services.

She said it was important for rural communities in particular to be acknowledged.

“We're here because we're struggling. We're struggling in rural B.C., desperately needing housing, desperately needing mental health and addiction services. We need detoxification services, rehabilitation, supportive housing,” Jones said.

Jones said her community has a detox facility but no supportive housing or other similar facilities. A woman went to detox, got clean, then with nowhere to go afterwards.

“She ended up back on the streets, overdosing and unfortunately passing away,” Jones said. “That’s when we got together and said, ‘What can we do? How can we prevent this?’”

Communities, including Nelson, Kamloops and Sicamous, have also put forward resolutions targeted at addressing street disorder and crime.

Local governments on Thursday voted to endorse Nelson’s resolution calling for stronger sentencing guidelines for repeat offenders and bail reforms that enhance public safety.

The UBCM convention will run until Friday, Sept. 26, with more resolutions up for debate on the final day of the event.