Should the ostriches at Universal Ostrich Farm be spared?

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Hemens Katie Pasitney, the daughter of one of the owners of the Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, B.C., celebrates with a supporter after learning that an interim stay order was granted by the Supreme Court of Canada on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, delaying the culling of 400 of the farm’s ostriches.

A stay order issued by the Supreme Court of Canada does not mean the Canadian Food Inspection Agency will be leaving the Universal Ostrich Farm anytime soon.

The interim order issued by the country’s highest court grants the CFIA ongoing custody of the nearly 400 ostriches set to be culled.

The farm’s lawyer Umar Sheikh says they have been working around the clock to obtain the eleventh-hour stay.

Explaining the process, Sheikh said they have filed two motions, one on Friday to seek leave for the case to be heard by the Supreme Court. Once that was filed, the farm could apply Monday for the interim stay.

“And in the meantime, the CFIA made its way to the farm, and everything has gone on as it is,” he said.

“These are not simple applications. We're dealing with the Supreme Court on very complex legal issues. And so they have to be right.”

The order gives the CFIA until Oct. 3 to file a response to the farm’s applications, but Sheikh believes the agency will move quicker than that. The RCMP also remains on site at the request of CFIA.

“As soon as they respond, we have two days to then file a brief reply, and then the court will make a decision.”

He said the CFIA has already provided their response to the farm’s interim-stay motion but still has to serve the farm with their response to the application for the case to be heard by the Supreme Court.

Sheikh believes the court will be “pretty quick” with its decision on whether it will accept the case, noting that the court order states the file will be dealt with on an expedited basis.

A crowd at the farm erupted in cheers Wednesday when news of the interim stay broke, with several saying God had heard their prayer.

"They're safe today! They live today!" said Katie Pasitney, whose mother is a co-owner of the farm.

"We have time," she said, embracing her mother, Karen Espersen.

"Getting arrested was worth it," she told Espersen.

RCMP officers — called in by the CFIA to help keep the peace during the cull — had arrested the pair on Tuesday after they refused to leave the ostriches' enclosure the previous night.

