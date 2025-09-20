Has the escalation in the public service workers' strike affected you?
Poll: Strike impact
Public service workers in British Columbia are again escalating job action, picketing a citizens' services office that issues services cards, processes freedom of information requests and facilitates the BC Bids procurement system.
The BC General Employees' Union says that in addition to the Ministry of Citizens' Services office in Victoria, pickets have also gone up at a Gaming Policy and Enforcement Branch location in Burnaby.
The union says the two new picket locations were "strategically chosen" to "highlight the essential role" played by public service workers in B.C.
It says members are expecting the citizens' services picket to delay front-line services.
Meanwhile, the gaming branch picket is aimed at disrupting B.C. Lottery Corp. operations, which may slow down a major provincial revenue stream.
The union had already escalated job action earlier this week, when the union said on Tuesday it was targeting services for the mining sector just as B.C. is trying to speed up several projects' development.
Job action by the union is in its third week, with more than 4,600 workers on strike and a total of more than 8,500 members taking part when overtime bans are included.
December 22, 2025 - 10209 votes
What is the first thing you would do if you won a $31 million lottery?
|Buy a house:
|1292
|Travel:
|1393
|Pay off debt:
|3436
|Give to family:
|3792
|Buy a car:
|296
December 21, 2025 - 11687 votes
Do you feel like you generally spend too much time with screens?
|Yes:
|9024
|No:
|2446
|Unsure:
|217
December 20, 2025 - 14234 votes
How confident are you in the safety and effectiveness of vaccines?
|Very confident:
|6479
|Somewhat confident:
|2307
|Somewhat unconfident:
|1225
|Not at all confident:
|4223
December 18, 2025 - 11807 votes
How would you rate your perception of immigration in Canada today?
|Very positive:
|627
|Somewhat positive:
|1445
|Neutral:
|1740
|Somewhat negative:
|2686
|Very negative:
|5309
December 17, 2025 - 5864 votes
Of the rumoured candidates, who should lead the BC Conservatives?
|Darrell Jones:
|1818
|Aaron Gunn:
|664
|Peter Milobar:
|293
|Harman Bhangu:
|41
|Caroline Elliott:
|75
|Kerry-Lynne Findlay:
|56
|Warren Hamm:
|30
|Iain Black:
|39
|Other:
|582
|Unsure:
|2266