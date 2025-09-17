Do you make a point of talking to strangers?

Photo: The Canadian Press People rest at Sankofa Square in Toronto, on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025.

Psychology Prof. Gillian Sandstrom was a lonely graduate student in Toronto when she began what she calls "a tiny, tiny micro-relationship."

She and a woman who ran a hotdog stand on her way to university around 2007 would wave hello and smile at each other. Their interactions were so small that Sandstrom uses air quotes to even describe them as a "relationship."

And yet "it really meant something much bigger than it seemed like it should, and it made me feel like I belonged there," said Sandstrom.

"I felt very out of place and she, more than anyone else, is who made me feel OK, which was a bit puzzling."

Sandstrom, who works as an associate professor of psychology at the University of Sussex in England, now attributes the woman at the hotdog stand with setting her on the course of her professional life — researching interactions with strangers.

It was a clear example of how such interactions "make you feel woven into the fabric of your neighbourhood or your community or your school," she said.

Sandstrom is now among a group of academics and activists who are pushing the benefits of talking and interacting with strangers, in contrast to the years when young Canadians in particular were told instead of their dangers.

They say that even brief social interactions with strangers are beneficial to mental health and lead to feelings of belonging, in a push for connectivity that has led to a national campaign by Toronto-based organization GenWell.

The organization that says it is dedicated to "making the world a happier and healthier place" is behind national Talk to a Stranger Week, from Nov. 24-30.

CEO Pete Bombaci said the goal was simply to provide people with "an excuse" to speak with strangers.

"We want to help people build the connections that are likely to create the longer term, sustainable relationships that will actually make us all happier, healthier, and create a better society," he said in an interview.

A study by GenWell, based on a 2021 survey of about 2,500 people, says happier participants were more likely to report greeting neighbours and strangers at least weekly; it says the greatest association with happiness was among people who greeted strangers and neighbours daily or almost daily.

Other champions of talking to strangers include Tony Esteves, from Canmore, Alta., who reckons he has spoken to 3,500 of them.

He said that in 2016, he was depressed and barely able to get out of bed in the morning. So, he set himself a goal: talk to at least one new person every single day.

It was a project that he says "profoundly" changed his life, making him more empathetic, and a better listener.

