Is Ottawa right to fast-track LNG expansion and mining in B.C.?

Photo: Mike Howell, BIV Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks to a crowd in Metro Vancouver during the federal election campaign, April 24, 2025.

The B.C. government scored a big win on Thursday with Prime Minister Mark Carney’s new list of “nation-building” projects.

Not only did the province get two of the five slots for major projects, it also got a sweeping pledge from Carney to push interprovincial energy ties, critical minerals and land conservation in northeastern B.C.

Just as importantly, though, was what wasn’t on the list: a new oil pipeline from Alberta. That didn’t make the cut—partly because of the lack of a proponent, but also because Carney said he wants to prioritize large-scale carbon storage for the oil sands first.

Either way, it was good news for Premier David Eby, who has made clear he does not support the idea. A political showdown on whether Eby could block an oil pipeline deemed in the national interest has been avoided. For now.

With that off the table, there was much for BC New Democrats to be pleased about Thursday. Carney selected LNG Canada’s phase two in Kitimat and the expansion of the Red Chris copper and gold mine 80 kilometres south of Dease Lake as his B.C. major projects.

“This will directly help transform our country into an energy superpower,” said Carney.

In actuality, neither project needs Ottawa’s direct help in permitting.

LNG Canada already has federal and provincial environmental approvals for phase two, because they were obtained as part of the first phase of the $40-billion project. Permitting at Red Chris, which would extend the mine’s life for 13 years, is handled almost entirely by the province (which issued a preliminary environmental assessment certificate earlier this year).

The best way to view the significance of the move was outlined by Eby, who said he considers the inclusion of the two projects as a kind of public endorsement of liquefied natural gas and mining by the federal government. The prime minister was saying to global companies: we want you to invest here. And that, as Eby explained, has not always been the message.

“I’ll speak bluntly: I think the [LNG Canada] project and phase two had lukewarm support under the [Justin] Trudeau administration,” said Eby.

“We struggled to get the federal government to the table to talk about this project. Since Prime Minister Carney was sworn in we've seen real interest in the project, and the fact it's on the list is significant.

“When you have a coalition of state-owned companies and huge companies coming together on a project of this scale, they need certain assurances from the provincial government, from the federal government. They don't want to get halfway through construction and find out that things have shifted or changed.”

The Red Chris project is “the tip of a spear” for 11 other potential mining projects in and around B.C.’s mineral-rich “golden triangle” region, said Eby. In effect, Carney endorsed not just Red Chris but the idea that those mining projects are in the national interest.

Carney introduced the idea of the “Northwest Critical Conservation Corridor,” which he said will place critical minerals, clean power transmission between provinces and land conservation “the size of Greece” together under the major projects office. That could include energy interties with the Yukon and Alberta—something B.C. has long advocated for.

The combination of port expansion, renewable energy, Indigenous partnerships and conservation areas in the northwest feels like the next frontier in the relationship between a B.C. and federal government.

