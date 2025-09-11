Do you feel your municipal government is as open with residents as it can be?

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito British Columbia's Ombudsperson Jay Chalke.

British Columbia's ombudsperson has released a draft of his updated guide to open meetings at municipal governments, saying that such meetings are "not optional" and are legally required to ensure public trust and democratic process.

The office of Jay Chalke says feedback is now open on the updated open meetings guide, and those with comments have until Oct. 31 to voice their concerns.

In the draft, Chalke says open meetings are a "legal requirement fundamental to public trust and democracy," adding that the province may need to play a "stronger role" in making sure municipalities comply in cases where local government ignore or resist recommendations from oversight bodies.

Chalke says the guide on open meetings is not meant to address the problem of integrity and ethics commissioners lacking enforcement powers, but rather bring awareness to the issue and support compliance to existing law.

The draft guide comes after Vancouver's integrity commissioner said in August that Mayor Ken Sim and members of council held caucus meetings on council business in private, thus violating the city's charter and code of conduct.

Chalke's office says the guide is not being released as a response to any specific cases in B.C.'s municipal governments, but does note public attention on the issue has been heightened by recent events in Vancouver.

“This is not about any one council or any one incident," Chalke says in a statement. "This is about ensuring all local governments have the tools and knowledge they need to operate transparently and within the law.”

He also says the province may have to address the enforceability issue with amendments to existing laws.

“This guide is one part of the solution — but enforceable accountability mechanisms remain urgently needed to ensure there are real consequences, if and when, public bodies act unfairly," Chalke says.

"Open meetings are not a courtesy — they’re a legal obligation and a cornerstone of democratic accountability. This guide is about helping local governments understand those obligations and meet them in practice.”

