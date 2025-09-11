276247
274272
Do you feel your municipal government is as open with residents as it can be?
Yes 
11.09%
No 
83.63%
Unsure 
5.27%
Total Votes:  6770

Do you feel your municipal government is as open with residents as it can be?

Poll: Open government

Castanet - | Story: 571800

British Columbia's ombudsperson has released a draft of his updated guide to open meetings at municipal governments, saying that such meetings are "not optional" and are legally required to ensure public trust and democratic process.

The office of Jay Chalke says feedback is now open on the updated open meetings guide, and those with comments have until Oct. 31 to voice their concerns.

In the draft, Chalke says open meetings are a "legal requirement fundamental to public trust and democracy," adding that the province may need to play a "stronger role" in making sure municipalities comply in cases where local government ignore or resist recommendations from oversight bodies.

Chalke says the guide on open meetings is not meant to address the problem of integrity and ethics commissioners lacking enforcement powers, but rather bring awareness to the issue and support compliance to existing law.

The draft guide comes after Vancouver's integrity commissioner said in August that Mayor Ken Sim and members of council held caucus meetings on council business in private, thus violating the city's charter and code of conduct.

Chalke's office says the guide is not being released as a response to any specific cases in B.C.'s municipal governments, but does note public attention on the issue has been heightened by recent events in Vancouver.

“This is not about any one council or any one incident," Chalke says in a statement. "This is about ensuring all local governments have the tools and knowledge they need to operate transparently and within the law.”

He also says the province may have to address the enforceability issue with amendments to existing laws.

“This guide is one part of the solution — but enforceable accountability mechanisms remain urgently needed to ensure there are real consequences, if and when, public bodies act unfairly," Chalke says.

"Open meetings are not a courtesy — they’re a legal obligation and a cornerstone of democratic accountability. This guide is about helping local governments understand those obligations and meet them in practice.”

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

December 15, 2025 - 14879 votes
Do you think Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will survive a leadership review in February?

Yes: 5125
No: 8972
Unsure: 782

December 14, 2025 - 11668 votes
Do you think the B.C. economy will improve, get worse or stay the same in 2026?

Improve: 1873
Get worse: 7410
Stay the same: 2016
Unsure: 369

December 13, 2025 - 15402 votes
Have you cut back on how much alcohol you buy?

Yes: 8095
No: 4539
Don't buy alcohol: 2768

December 11, 2025 - 8096 votes
Are you concerned about the impact of artificial intelligence?

Yes: 6994
No: 858
Unsure: 244

December 10, 2025 - 8001 votes
Are you seeking compensation in the class-action lawsuit over grocery stores fixing the price of bread?

Yes: 3161
No: 4592
Don't buy bread: 248



Previous Poll Results

Do you think Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will survive a leadership review in February?

Total Votes:  14879
Yes: 
34.44%
No: 
60.3%
Unsure: 
5.26%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


266797
270238
280752
281029