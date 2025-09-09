Is Canada letting in too many immigrants?

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang Applicants recite the Oath of Citizenship as they become new Canadians at a citizenship ceremony in Ottawa earlier this year.

As the political debate over immigration heats up again, a group that works to support newcomers says immigrants need a sense of both belonging and optimism to convince them to stay.

The Institute for Canadian Citizenship published a survey of roughly 5,000 immigrants Tuesday focused on how Canada can retain newcomers. The survey also found that a sense of security, faith in institutions and a strong economy can help determine whether an immigrant chooses to stay.

Institute CEO Daniel Bernhard said Canada needs to find ways to encourage immigrants to remain as outward migration increases, birthrates decline and the government makes plans to reduce the immigration intake.

"The discourse in Canada today suggests that all immigrants do is consume stuff. They consume housing, consume health care, and consume space on the road when they're driving between their house and the hospital," he said.

"This is, I think, a false frame that omits the very, very important contributions that immigrants do make. And retaining those talents for Canada is going to be essential."

A November 2024 study by the institute found that one in five immigrants ultimately leave Canada in the long term.

Political debate over immigration is ramping up, with the Liberal government moving more than a year ago to reduce the number of temporary visas issued for workers and students, and both Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and B.C. Premier David Eby recently calling for the termination of the temporary foreign worker program entirely due to high youth unemployment.

Speaking at a housing-focused press conference in Brampton, Ont., on Tuesday, Poilievre said the Liberals brought in "too many people too fast" and "our youth can't find jobs or homes" as a result.

"Immigrants are not to blame for this mess. They simply followed the rules that the Liberals created, or the lack of rules," Poilievre said.

The institute's survey found 76 per cent of immigrants believe housing in Canada is unaffordable.

Public opinion on immigration seems to be shifting, with recent polls — including the government's own research — suggesting more Canadians now believe too many people are coming here.

