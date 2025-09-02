274027
Should the Canadian Coast Guard, a civilian agency, become part of the Department of National Defence?

Poll: Coast Guard's future

A months-long process to transition the Canadian Coast Guard into the Department of National Defence has kicked off officially with a cabinet order.

The Liberals promised in the spring election to give the Coast Guard a new mandate, outfit it for maritime surveillance operations and integrate it into NATO’s defence capabilities.

Today, the government says cabinet has issued the order-in-council to formally move the Coast Guard out of Fisheries and Oceans Canada and into DND.

Defence Minister David McGuinty says in a message to the defence team that this move reflects the “evolving security landscape” Canada faces.

He also says the Coast Guard will remain a civilian agency and that there are “no plans” to arm its personnel or ships.

The governing Liberals currently have legislation before Parliament, Bill C-2, which amends the federal Oceans Act to allow the Coast Guard to conduct security activities, such as patrols and intelligence gathering.

