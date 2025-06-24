265630
Do you agree with the idea to tax baby boomers more?
Yes 
No 
Unsure 
Total Votes:  2566


Do you agree with the idea to tax baby boomers more?

Poll: Baby Boomer tax?

Castanet - | Story: 557932

(Letter received June 23 by Castanet from Aaliyah Bennett)

Every few weeks, a new report drops confirming what most young Canadians already know—we’re screwed.

Whether it's housing costs, rent, groceries, student debt or mental health, the data is clear—millennials and Gen Z are being economically flattened like a pancake under a luxury SUV. Yet somehow, between rounds of golf and passive-aggressively asking for the manager, many Baby Boomers still find time to hop online and call us lazy.

According to the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, 62% of young adults fear they’ll never own a home. Nearly half are living paycheque to paycheque, while housing costs in cities like Kelowna have shot past $1,000,000, up from the national average of $70,000 in 1980.

Back then, that was only three to four times the average salary. Today, it is 12 to 15 times and we’re still told it’s because we buy too many lattes or don't work hard enough.

University tuition in the 1970s was about $500 per year. Today it is roughly $7,000, not including the cost of living. Full-time jobs right after graduating and homes with backyards (back then) didn’t require sacrificing a kidney to afford. What an absolutely crushing hardship.

Meanwhile, today, many of us are stuck with underpaid jobs with stagnant wages, overpriced rent, rising food costs and student loans that look like small mortgages. But when we speak up, we're told, it's a “you” problem.

So, I propose an equality tax—a kind of reverse inheritance for those who inherited an entire functioning economy and then pulled the ladder up behind them. Baby Boomers gained immense wealth by benefiting from a thriving postwar economy, affordable education and decades of economic stability. They now control more than 70% of Canada’s wealth, while millennials—despite working harder, longer and with more degrees—own just 5%. That’s not a gap, that’s a canyon.

A small annual tax on their investment income, real estate windfalls or the third vacation home in the Okanagan could go into a national relief fund—covering things like rent subsidies, mental health services, groceries and who knows, maybe even a path to home ownership before we turn 50.

Baby Boomers love to talk about “personal responsibility.” Well, here’s their chance. If their wealth came from an economy that no longer exists, maybe it’s time to stop hoarding it like a dragon and use some of it to fix the mess they helped make.

Don’t worry, no one is asking them to skip their cruises but, just maybe, skip one cruise—for the kids.

Aaliyah Bennet

