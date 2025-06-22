265857

Will more provincial spending stop violent repeat offenders in B.C.?

Poll: Repeat offenders

Castanet - | Story: 557433

British Columbia's public safety minister says the provincial government is adding another $6 million to a policing initiative targeting repeat violent offenders.

Gary Begg says the money for the Special Investigation and Targeted Enforcement program will build on the initiative's past successes in leading to more than 2,600 criminal charges since its launch in 2023.

Begg says the funding has supported nearly 150 investigations in dozens of communities, leading to "substantial" seizures of weapons, drugs and stolen goods.

The minister, who's a former RCMP officer, says policing challenges have been made more complex as "mental health struggles, the toxic opioid crisis and homelessness have intensified in recent years."

Begg says the program was launched originally as a three-year pilot project aimed at boosting policing capacity, and police departments now say it's "as a critical tool in combating repeat violence."

He says the funding for the program has benefited agencies, including the Metro Vancouver Transit Police, and is also credited by Vancouver police for a substantial drop in violent crime along the city's Hastings Street.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

June 21, 2025 - 8296 votes
Should Canada change its Medical Assistance In Dying law in light of U.N. criticism?

Yes: 2580
No: 4774
Unsure: 942

June 19, 2025 - 7068 votes
Should there be an independent audit of Interior Health?

Yes: 6460
No: 428
Unsure: 180

June 18, 2025 - 8761 votes
Should Canada Post be privatized?

Yes: 4862
No: 3309
Unsure: 590

June 17, 2025 - 6507 votes
Should the RCMP investigate allegations of B.C. MLAs being blackmailed?

Yes: 5432
No: 759
Undecided: 316

June 16, 2025 - 8220 votes
Have you been watching the Stanley Cup finals?

Yes: 5350
No: 2870



Previous Poll Results

Should Canada change its Medical Assistance In Dying law in light of U.N. criticism?

Total Votes:  8313
Yes: 
31.07%
No: 
57.55%
Unsure: 
11.38%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


262764
244598
266152