Should Canada change its Medical Assistance In Dying law in light of U.N. criticism?

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Minister of Jobs and Families Patty Hajdu responds to a question during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, June 9, 2025.

Ottawa is giving no sign that it intends to amend existing legislation on medical assistance in dying — something a UN committee called for earlier this spring.

The federal minister responsible for disabilities spoke at a hearing of the United Nations Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities last week, about two months after the committee called on Canada to repeal the 2021 law that expanded eligibility for assisted dying to those whose deaths were not reasonably foreseeable.

Jobs and Families Minister Patty Hajdu gave a speech at the UN last Tuesday to mark 15 years since Canada ratified the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

"It's about, for me, making relationships in this space and making sure that I have a really strong connection with the community, which I think is really important to be a good minister," she said in an interview after the speech.

Her address did not cite the committee's report, which was released in late March as the federal election got underway.

The report said the committee is "extremely concerned" about Canada's policy on track 2 medical assistance in dying.

"(T)he concept of 'choice' creates a false dichotomy, setting up the premise that if persons with disabilities are suffering, it is valid for (Canada) to enable their death without providing safeguards that guarantee the provision of support," the report said.

In a written statement, a spokesperson for Hajdu said the government thanks the committee for its report.

"MAID is a deeply personal choice. We will make sure that the rights of persons with disabilities are upheld and protected," said Jennifer Kozelj.

Disability rights groups in Canada have argued the law singles out people with disabilities who are suffering because they're unable to access proper support.

Last September, Inclusion Canada was among a group of organizations that filed a Charter of Rights challenge against what's known as track 2 MAID.

In court documents, they argued the law "allows people with disabilities to access state-funded death in circumstances where they cannot access state-funded supports they need to make their suffering tolerable."

Read more

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]