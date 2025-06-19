Should there be an independent audit of Interior Health?

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck B.C. Minister of Health Josie Osborne

Despite growing calls for an independent audit of Interior Health, the government is sticking with its Provincial Health Services review.

In a brief phone interview with B.C. Health Minister Josie Osborne, Castanet News asked if the ministry would conduct an independent audit of the health authority.

“Right now, we are undertaking reviews of all of the regional health authorities, and we're really looking to administrative savings that can be applied to the front lines,” said Osborne.

The review is being led by interim president of Provincial Health Services Authority, Dr. Penny Ballem.

When asked about the independence of the review Osborne said while Ballem is leading the review, a contractor has been hired as well.

“We're working with a contractor who's helping to conduct a lot of the interviews, town hall meetings and meetings with frontline staff,” said Osborne.

Healthcare in the Interior has recently come under major scrutiny as the pediatrics ward in Kelowna General Hospital announced a six-week closure. In Vernon, nurses recently spoke to Castanet, calling the hospital a "disaster waiting to happen.”

An unearthed letter from 2022 signed by then mayors of Kelowna, Kamloops, Vernon, Penticton and West Kelowna voiced concerns about staffing and senior leadership at Interior Health.

Osborne said the administrative review is specifically to ensure frontline care is getting the attention it deserves. Every staff member of health authorities will receive an email asking for feedback, which Osborne said will be done online to ensure anonymity.

Reviews for all authorities, including Interior Health, will be taking place over the summer, with initial reports coming back in the fall. Osborne said the full review is expected to wrap up in early 2026.