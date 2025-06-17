Should the RCMP investigate allegations of B.C. MLAs being blackmailed?

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns B.C. Premier David Eby says if Opposition leader John Rustad does not call in the police to investigate allegations of B.C. MLAs being blackmailed, he will.

If BC Conservative leader John Rustad doesn’t bring evidence supporting his allegations of blackmailing to the RCMP, the premier said he will.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Premier David Eby said the “profound and serious allegations” Rustad outlined in a five page letter leaked to the media could damage the public's confidence in legislators and staff members “to do their work for the people without interference.”

“Mr. Rustad needs to explain to the public what's happening. He needs to bring the information that he has to the police,’ Eby said.

“These are very serious allegations, and if he fails to bring them to the police, for whatever reason, then we will bring them to the police to make sure that this is properly and thoroughly investigated.”

In the letter that emerged Monday, Rustad accused a trio of legislators who split from the party of blackmailing his MLAs and staff in a bid to take over and divide the Opposition.

These “blackmail materials” are said to include secretly recorded phone conversations and text messages.

According to Rustad, the targets are being blackmailed to get them to take jobs or contracts with the former Conservatives, or to “do or say certain things” if they want to prevent the materials being leaked.

MLAs fire back at Rustad

The former Conservatives were not specifically named, with the letter referring to "the three Independent MLAs," who would be Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Tara Armstrong, Vancouver-Quilchena MLA Dallas Brodie and Peace River North MLA Jordan Kealy.

Armstrong responded in an online post Tuesday, saying Rustad "got caught red handed rigging his own AGM elections but instead of coming clean he’s attempting to manipulate BC Con MLAs into helping him with the cover up."

“That’s why he’s smeared us again, this time in a letter leaked to the mainstream media claiming that it’s ‘blackmail’ for us to ask MLAs to tell the truth about the AGM," she continued. “That’s not ‘blackmail.’ That’s called honesty. I guess John only tells the truth when someone pays him to do it?”

“We haven’t offered anyone a single cent. We don’t need to. The truth always comes out in the end.”

Brodie responded to the blackmail allegations Monday, calling Rustad's letter "vile."

"The three of us former Conservative MLAs are people with integrity and we have been viciously maligned over and over again by John and his staff," Brodie said.

Kealy, who did not join the OneBC party and still sits as an Independent, said he had no involvement in the alleged blackmail.

