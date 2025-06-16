Poll: Have you been watching the Stanley Cup finals?

Photo: The Canadian Press The Edmonton Oilers are facing elimination in Game 6.

Connor McDavid chose his words carefully.

The Oilers captain — undoubtedly hockey's best player — had just been asked about the pressure on himself in his team's moment of need.

"That's a pretty heavy question," McDavid said with Edmonton facing elimination in the Stanley Cup final. "I don't think about it that way. If you think about it that way, you'd be probably pretty crippled in terms of how you prepare and how you play.

"It's a big game. Everybody knows that. I know that. And I'm looking forward to it."

That big game comes Tuesday night with the Oilers down 3-2 to the defending champion Florida Panthers in the NHL title series.

Edmonton battled hard to get the showcase matchup even at 2-2 with a 5-4 overtime road victory after trailing 3-0 in the first period of Game 4, but then laid an egg at home in Saturday's 5-2 loss to press their collective back against the wall.

The Oilers, in short, have no margin for error.

