258738
263228
Have you been watching the Stanley Cup finals?
Yes 
No 
Total Votes:  1953


Poll: Have you been watching the Stanley Cup finals?

Poll: Playoff hockey

Castanet - | Story: 556594

Connor McDavid chose his words carefully.

The Oilers captain — undoubtedly hockey's best player — had just been asked about the pressure on himself in his team's moment of need.

"That's a pretty heavy question," McDavid said with Edmonton facing elimination in the Stanley Cup final. "I don't think about it that way. If you think about it that way, you'd be probably pretty crippled in terms of how you prepare and how you play.

"It's a big game. Everybody knows that. I know that. And I'm looking forward to it."

That big game comes Tuesday night with the Oilers down 3-2 to the defending champion Florida Panthers in the NHL title series.

Edmonton battled hard to get the showcase matchup even at 2-2 with a 5-4 overtime road victory after trailing 3-0 in the first period of Game 4, but then laid an egg at home in Saturday's 5-2 loss to press their collective back against the wall.

The Oilers, in short, have no margin for error.

Read more.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

June 15, 2025 - 10633 votes
Should MLAs who quit their party resign their seats and run in byelections to regain their seats?

Yes: 8215
No: 2023
Unsure: 395

June 14, 2025 - 10754 votes
Should the head of Interior Health resign immediately or be fired in the wake of hospital department closures in the region?

Yes: 7758
No: 1933
Unsure: 1063

June 12, 2025 - 9039 votes
Has your household debt risen this year?

Yes: 4105
No: 4765
Unsure: 169

June 11, 2025 - 7602 votes
Was B.C. Ferries right to go with a Chinese builder of four new large ferries?

Yes: 2451
No: 4487
Unsure: 664

June 10, 2025 - 9373 votes
Are you satisfied with the performance of Interior Health?

Yes: 1660
No: 7162
Unsure: 551



Previous Poll Results

Should MLAs who quit their party resign their seats and run in byelections to regain their seats?

Total Votes:  10633
Yes: 
77.26%
No: 
19.03%
Unsure: 
3.71%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


261776
261324
244599
263991
263748