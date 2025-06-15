Should MLAs who quit their party resign their seats and run in byelections to regain their seats?

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Vancouver-Quilchena MLA Dallas Brodie

The interim leader of B.C.'s newest political party says it will raise issues other parties won't dare to touch.

Dallas Brodie said these included the effects of the "reconciliation industry," electoral reform, and ending mass immigration, and she will "let the chips fall where they may" when it's time to run for re-election.

The new One BC party went public on Thursday, with Brodie announcing herself as interim leader and Tara Armstrong house leader as they unveiled plans to combat what Brodie called "the globalist assault" on B.C.'s history, culture and families.

"Tara and I are taking a principled stance," Brodie said in an interview on Friday. "We believe that there is room for the discussions that we are raising, and we will take our shots at the polls, and we will do our best to build (the party)."

Conservative Party of B.C. Leader John Rustad kicked Brodie out of caucus in March following comments about residential schools, and Armstrong and Jordan Kealy followed her out.

All three sat as Independents before the creation of One BC, and Kealy said he hasn't ruled out joining the new party, although he has doubts about its chances.

Brodie said the party has four planks: major cuts to taxes and government spending; dismantling "the reconciliation industry and ending racist laws like … the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act;" ending mass immigration, and introducing democratic reform that would see most B.C. residents vote on the same day with ballots counted by hand.

The party's website also calls for the support of a "broad array of life-affirming policies to increase birthrates, marriage rates, and life expectancy among other indicators of a healthy and vibrant society."

Brodie acknowledged that her former party had campaigned on many of those issues, when asked what her new party is offering that the Conservatives aren't.

