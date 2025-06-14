Should the head of Interior Health resign immediately or be fired in the wake of hospital department closures in the region?

Photo: Castanet file The neonatal unit at Kelowna General Hospital

An Okanagan MLA is calling on Interior Health's CEO to step down in the wake of a doctor shortage that led to the closure of Kelowna General Hospital's pediatric unit.

"It's clear that [IH CEO Susan] Brown believes she has the energy and experience to keep the pedal to the metal, but I am not convinced a turnaround is possible without resetting the broken relationship with the people who work in the Interior Health Authority's system," Kelowna-MissionMLA Gavin Dew said Friday after releasing a statement calling for her resignation.

Dew met with Brown, who announced earlier this year a plan to step down from the health authority by December, on Thursday.

The discussions held in that meeting were not disclosed but Dew, who indicated earlier in the week that he was of the belief that systemic change was needed, was resolute in his call for change.

In a public statement as well as a letter to BC's Health Minister, Dew outlined his concerns, noting that since the sudden closure of the pediatric unit at Kelowna General Hospital, there have been countless letters and public comments from healthcare workers, pediatricians, gynecologists, specialists and GPs expressing alarm about the region's crumbling healthcare system.

"Private discussions have been even more stark," Dew said

"It has become painfully clear that the current leadership of Interior Health has lost the confidence of both the people who work there and the people it is meant to serve."

On Friday, Dew reiterated comments made earlier in the week that it's not enough for Brown to step down in December — change at the top is needed immediately.

"If she will not resign, I am calling for Minister of Health Josie Osborne to take immediate action to dismiss Ms. Brown and appoint an interim CEO while a permanent leadership transition is completed," Dew said in his statement.

“Premier Eby and Minister Osborne have acknowledged that our healthcare system is in crisis. But recognizing the problem is not enough – there must be accountability and there must be decisive action. Leadership matters, and right now, Interior Health needs strong new leadership to begin rebuilding public confidence and stabilizing services.”

The Ministry of Health and Interior Health have both been contacted for comment on Dew's letter.

In an interview last week, Brown said she was aware of concerns about workload and culture expressed by Kelowna doctors and was focused on turning the situation around.