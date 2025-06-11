265170
263814

Was BC Ferries right to go with a Chinese builder of four new large ferries?

Poll: Ferry builder

Castanet - | Story: 555726

A business leader on ferry-dependent Vancouver Island says BC Ferries made a "strongly informed decision" in hiring a Chinese shipyard to build four new major vessels.

Both the NDP government and B.C. Conservative Opposition have criticized the choice of Chinese state-owned China Merchants Industry Weihai Shipyards.

But Bruce Williams, CEO of the Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce, says it's in the best interests of all who rely on BC Ferries.

He says few companies around the world have the capacity to build vessels of such size, and BC Ferries did "due diligence" for years in a global procurement process that did not receive any Canadian bids.

The B.C. Conservatives have called on Premier David Eby's government to cancel the contract that was announced on Tuesday, while accusing Eby of abandoning Canadian workers.

Transportation Minister Mike Farnworth says he raised concern with BC Ferries about the contract, but notes that the operator is an independent company that makes its own operational decisions.

The provincial government is the sole preferred shareholder in BC Ferries and it receives public funding, but Williams says the purchase decision is not a government decision.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

June 10, 2025 - 9334 votes
Are you satisfied with the performance of Interior Health?

Yes: 1652
No: 7135
Unsure: 547

June 9, 2025 - 7037 votes
Are you satisfied with B.C.'s education system?

Yes: 1220
No: 5073
Unsure: 744

June 8, 2025 - 8581 votes
Are you prepared for a heatwave across southern B.C.?

Yes: 6625
No: 1633
Unsure: 323

June 7, 2025 - 9915 votes
Are you concerned about the upcoming fire season in the Southern Interior?

Yes: 7226
No: 2404
Unsure: 285

June 5, 2025 - 6855 votes
Should the provincial government provide money for the purchase of rental properties by non-profit groups?

Yes: 1882
No: 4391
Unsure: 582



Previous Poll Results

Are you satisfied with the performance of Interior Health?

Total Votes:  9341
Yes: 
17.7%
No: 
76.44%
Unsure: 
5.87%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


244599