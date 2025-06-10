Are you satisfied with the performance of Interior Health?
The Lillooet Hospital and Health Centre ER will be closed from Monday evening until Wednesday morning.
The Lillooet Hospital and Health Centre emergency room be closed for 37 hours starting Monday night.
In a news release, Interior Health said emergency services will be unavailable from 7 p.m. on Monday, June 9, to 8 a.m. on Wednesday, June 11.
“Patients can access care at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops during this time,” IH said. “All other inpatient services will continue at Lillooet Hospital.”
Anyone who has a life-threatening emergency should always call 911 to be taken to the nearest appropriate and available facility. Non-emergency health information is available 24/7 on www.healthlinkbc.ca or by calling 811.
