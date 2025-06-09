Are you satisfied with B.C.'s education system?

Photo: Castanet Only one quarter of teachers believe that their students’ academic, social and emotional needs are being met, the B.C. Teachers Federation says.

Only one quarter of teachers believe their students’ academic, social and emotional needs are being met, the B.C. Teachers Federation says.

Worse yet, when it comes to students with disabilities or diverse needs, only 13 per cent of teachers feel these students’ needs are being met.

“A fundamental principle of our system is inclusion. Every child has an equal right to public education,” BCTF president Clint Johnston said in a media release revealing the results of the recent poll that 4,000 teachers participated in.

“But the funding for inclusive education services is woefully inadequate in BC. For years, our school districts have had to spend far more on inclusive education than they receive from Victoria.”

In 2023–24, the BCTF said government funding only covered 72 per cent of what school districts actually spent to provide inclusive education services, leaving a $340-million funding gap that had to be covered out of core operational funding.

In some cases, however, that’s not possible. All too often, administrators are compelled to tell parents their children cannot go to school on a given day because there simply aren’t enough staff to ensure proper support, safety, and learning.

While the BCTF seemingly holds a dim view of the inner workings of its classrooms, Central Okanagan schools superintendent Kevin Kaardal said that conditions are less grim over here.

“What I can say is that in the Central Okanagan Public Schools we are completing school visits and reviews,” Kaardal said in an email.

“Teachers are reporting on the great work they are doing supporting students' success.”

Kaardal recently made a visit to Rutland Secondary School and said the work being done there to bring the community and community supports into schools is exceptional.

“In Central Okanagan we work with so many community agencies that help us feed students, support their mental health and bring the families together with community services,” he said.

As for academic needs, the district’s graduation rate is 96 per cent for the third year in a row while the Indigenous graduation rate is 86 per cent.

“Both of these graduation rates are above the provincial average,” he said.

“Our schools offer academies, dual credit programs, industry certification programs and advanced placement programs for students interested in the trades, forestry, fire-fighting, EMR, life-guarding, engineering, environmental education, the performing arts and various athletic endeavours.”

And, while the BCTF has surveyed its members, the school board has surveyed its student population and found that 91 per cent have positive self-esteem; 96 per cent responded that two or more adults at their school believe in them and their future success; and 93 per cent have positive academic self-concept.

