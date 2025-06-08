255617
Are you prepared for a heatwave across southern B.C.?
Yes 
No 
Unsure 
Total Votes:  1345


Environment Canada is warning of an "early season heat event" bringing elevated temperatures to most of southern British Columbia that will persist from Saturday into early next week.

The weather office has issued more than 30 special weather statements, saying a ridge of high pressure is bringing temperatures that could reach the low 30s on the coast and the mid-30s inland.

It says the impact of early season heat "can be significant due to the lack of acclimatization to elevated temperatures."

The weather statements span the Lower Mainland, the Okanagan, Whistler, parts of Vancouver Island and beyond.

Overnight lows are forecast to be in the low to mid-teens across the south of the province.

Environment Canada is asking people to watch for signs of heat illness, including heavy sweating, rash, cramps, fainting, and worsening of health conditions.

It is encouraging people to keep their house cool and block the sun by closing curtains or blinds, saying fans alone cannot effectively lower body temperature.

