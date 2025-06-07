Are you concerned about the upcoming wildfire season in the Southern Interior?

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, B.C. Wildfire Service The Kiskatinaw River wildfire burns south of Dawson Creek, B.C. in this Thursday, June 5, 2025 handout photo.

The British Columbia Wildfire Service is warning that forecasted cold fronts today and Sunday in northeastern B.C. are expected to bring strong winds and potential "extreme fire behaviour" to the Dawson Creek, Fort St. John and Fort Nelson fire zones.

That comes after the Peace River Regional District issued a statement last night urging all Kelly Lake residents under evacuation order to leave immediately, saying the advancing wildfire could not be contained.

It says the Kiskatinaw River fire could be deadly to those in its path and first responders may be forced to leave if conditions worsen.

The blaze, which is about 119 square kilometres in size as of Friday morning, is one of two wildfires of note in the province.

The second wildfire of note in the province is the Summit Lake fire, which has burned about 83 square kilometres along the Alaska Highway west of Fort Nelson.

The district also issued an evacuation alert for people to be ready to leave at short notice Thursday night due to another blaze, dubbed the Sundance Lake fire, which the wildfire service says is about 40 hectares in size and burning out of control.

The wildfire service says in its latest situational report that very hot and dry conditions are forecast across the province this weekend, with Interior and southeast regions expected to see temperatures about five to 10 degrees above seasonal norms.

