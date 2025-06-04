Do you want another federal election five weeks after the last one?
Poll: Another election?
Castanet - Jun 4, 2025 / 7:30 pm | Story: 554367
Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Prime Minister Mark Carney is seen outside his office prior to a cabinet meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on June 3, 2025.
Interim NDP Leader Don Davies says New Democrat MPs will vote against the government's throne speech today.
Davies says the NDP caucus met Wednesday morning and decided that the party will vote "no."
He says 1.2 million Canadians sent New Democrats to Parliament to advocate for working families and those priorities aren't reflected in the speech.
Davies says the speech lacks details about health care and housing.
A speech from the throne is traditionally a confidence matter, which means it would be the first real test of Prime Minister Mark Carney's government.
If the government loses a confidence vote, it could be defeated.
House Leader Steven MacKinnon said before the party's caucus meeting earlier today that the Liberals are confident the throne speech will pass.
Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]
June 3, 2025 - 8223 votes
Should Ottawa support provincial plans to introduce involuntary treatment for drug addicts?
| Yes:
| 7016
| No:
| 877
| Unsure:
| 330
June 2, 2025 - 10330 votes
Do you support building a new oil pipeline from Alberta to the Port of Prince Rupert on B.C.'s northern coast?
| Yes:
| 8383
| No:
| 1401
| Unsure:
| 546
June 1, 2025 - 11339 votes
Do you think Interior Health is doing enough to hire more doctors?
| Yes:
| 926
| No:
| 9143
| Unsure:
| 1270
May 31, 2025 - 6699 votes
Should municipal councillors, who are elected as MLAs, resign their seats on council immediately?
| Quit council to run for MLA:
| 2243
| Quit council once elected MLA:
| 3413
| Serve out council term to avoid cost of a byelection:
| 1043
May 29, 2025 - 7005 votes
Are you concerned about the growing use of artificial intelligence by corporations?
| Yes:
| 5728
| No:
| 1002
| Unsure:
| 275