Do you want another federal election five weeks after the last one?

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Prime Minister Mark Carney is seen outside his office prior to a cabinet meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on June 3, 2025.

Interim NDP Leader Don Davies says New Democrat MPs will vote against the government's throne speech today.

Davies says the NDP caucus met Wednesday morning and decided that the party will vote "no."

He says 1.2 million Canadians sent New Democrats to Parliament to advocate for working families and those priorities aren't reflected in the speech.

Davies says the speech lacks details about health care and housing.

A speech from the throne is traditionally a confidence matter, which means it would be the first real test of Prime Minister Mark Carney's government.

If the government loses a confidence vote, it could be defeated.

House Leader Steven MacKinnon said before the party's caucus meeting earlier today that the Liberals are confident the throne speech will pass.

