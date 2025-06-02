Do you support building a new oil pipeline from Alberta to the Port of Prince Rupert on B.C.'s northern coast?

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards Premier of Saskatchewan Scott Moe, left to right, Prime Minister Mark Carney and Premier of Ontario Doug Ford speak to media during the First Minister’s Meeting in Saskatoon on Monday.

British Columbia is pushing back against Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's proposal for a bitumen pipeline to B.C.'s northern coast.

It's expected to be a focus of Prime Minister Mark Carney's meeting Monday with premiers in Saskatoon, where the assembled leaders are discussing a draft list of "national interest" projects to be fast-tracked through the approval process.

Smith said any project list that doesn't include new pipelines would send a bad message to Alberta as separatist sentiment flares up in that province.

Smith said she wants to see a bitumen pipeline built to ship oil to the Port of Prince Rupert on B.C.'s northern coast.

B.C. deputy premier Niki Sharma pointed out Monday that Smith's pipeline proposal has "no proponent at this stage" and said her province is pursuing "shovel-ready" projects.

"Although we have differences of opinion with respect to that, we're focused on where we can find alignment," Sharma said on her way into Monday's meeting.

"We're going to be focused on shovel-ready projects in B.C. that we can bring forward and we know will have a really solid impact on the economy."

B.C. Premier David Eby is not at the meeting. He is in Asia for a preplanned trade mission.

Smith said that nine federal policies, including the oil and gas emissions cap and the tanker ban on B.C.'s northern coast, discourage companies from proposing pipeline projects in Canada. She wants the Carney government to eliminate those polices.

"The problem is unless we address the nine terrible policies that have damaged investor confidence, we're not going to get the proponents coming forward with major investments," she said.

Carney vowed during the election campaign to slash federal approval times on major infrastructure projects in the "national interest" to help make the country an "energy superpower" as the country adjusts to ever-changing tariffs imposed by the U.S.

Legislation to make that infrastructure push a reality is expected to be introduced in the House of Commons as early as this week.

