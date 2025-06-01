Do you think Interior Health is doing enough to hire more doctors?

Photo: KGH Doctors at Kelowna General Hospital are raising concerns about the ongoing pediatric closure.

More doctors at Kelowna General Hospital are speaking out about the “unprecedented” issues facing the hospital.

In a new statement issued Friday afternoon, more than 130 physicians from KGH's departments of Anesthesiology, Surgery and Obstetrics and Gynecology signed a letter calling the six-week closure of the hospital's in-patient pediatric service “unprecedented for a hospital of this size.”

“To our knowledge, no comparable event has occurred in British Columbia,” the doctors' letter states.

The statement comes shortly after the nine doctors of KGH's Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology released a statement Thursday evening saying the hospital is “facing a collapse of its primary maternity care coverage as early as June 1.”

While news about KGH is generally handled by Interior Health, doctors at KGH are evidently taking public communication about the state of the hospital into their own hands.

In announcing the closure, IH previously said that “for the general public, nothing should change.” But the doctors say that “in our professional experience, this represents a significant departure from standard care expectations at a referral hospital.”

A Kelowna woman spoke to Castanet earlier this week about how the closure impacted her familyafter her eight-week-old daughter needed medical attention.

While pediatric critical care services will be maintained at KGH, the doctors say their ability to perform emergency pediatric surgery is “limited to the most serious conditions.” All scheduled or planned pediatric surgeries at KGH have been cancelled between May 26 to July 4.

“We reassure the public that if your child truly needs urgent surgery, it will occur at Kelowna General Hospital, the doctors' statement says. “After surgery, your child may be transferred to another hospital with pediatrician coverage."

While pediatricians don't perform surgeries, they're “essential to surgical teams by providing perioperative support and monitoring post-operative recovery.”

“Children presenting to the KGH Emergency Dept. during this period and requiring referral to a pediatrician face great uncertainty. We leave it to our emergency physician colleagues to fully describe this new reality.”

While IH has said KGH has six of 12 pediatricians currently staffed at KGH, the doctors statement says there are actually only five, despite Kelowna having over 20 pediatricians in the city.

“We have witnessed half the pediatric department resign in recent years, seemingly consistent with burnout and workload challenges,” the doctors say. “Our pediatricians have been covering multiple units: neonatal ICU, emergency, inpatient, clinics and ICU.”

The doctors are calling for increased investment and restructuring at KGH by the Ministry of Health, at least to levels that exist in Victoria.

“KGH is not a small-town hospital. It is a major tertiary care referral centre, serving a growing population in a large geographic area that is twice the size of Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland combined. Our distance from Vancouver and BC Children’s Hospital requires us to be able to deliver top-tier care here similar to Victoria serving Vancouver Island,” the doctors say.

“We are raising this concern publicly to ensure families are informed, and to advocate for improvements to pediatric care. Children in our region deserve better.”

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]