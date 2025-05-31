263258
263163
Should municipal councillors, who are elected as MLAs, resign their seats on council immediately?
Quit council to run for MLA 
Quit council once elected MLA 
Serve out council term to avoid cost of a byelection 
Total Votes:  500


Should municipal councillors, who are elected as MLAs, have to resign their seats on council immediately?

Poll: Councillors and MLAs

Contributed - | Story: 553487

A B.C. Conservative legislator has lost what she called her "part-time" job as a councillor after a new law banning MLAs from also serving as municipal representatives came into effect.

Misty Van Popta represents Langley-Walnut Grove in the provincial legislature, but lost her job as a municipal councillor in the Township of Langley in the Fraser Valley on Thursday when the Eligibility to Hold Public Office Act came into effect and forced her to resign.

"I'm obviously disappointed, but not shocked," she said after the passage of the law. "When you see that bill being presented, and you know that the government has the balance of power, you know it is going to pass."

Van Popta was elected as councillor in 2022, but didn't step down after being elected to the legislature last year, drawing criticism from the provincial NDP.

The NDP's Darlene Rotchford, who tabled the new law as a private member's bill, said legislators needed to give "110 per cent" to their jobs, and can't do that if they are trying to hold down another.

Van Popta – whose photograph no longer appears on the township's website – said her decision to hold two elected offices at the same time had precedent and was always meant to be a "temporary solution."

Van Popta added that she was planning to resign as councillor in 2026, the year of the next municipal elections, to save her municipality the cost of a byelection.

Read more

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

May 28, 2025 - 9166 votes
Should B.C.'s minimum-wage increases be tied to inflation?

Yes: 5585
No: 3057
Unsure: 524

May 27, 2025 - 8190 votes
Do you think having King Charles come to Canada to read the speech from the throne made any difference?

Yes: 3587
No: 4207
Unsure: 396

May 26, 2025 - 10163 votes
Should Canada remain a constitutional monarchy or become a republic?

Remain a constitutional monarchy: 5408
Become a republic: 4085
Unsure: 670

May 25, 2025 - 12719 votes
Should Worksafe benefits for restaurant workers be based on how much they make, including tips?

Yes: 5349
No: 6547
Unsure: 823

May 24, 2025 - 15326 votes
Do you think Alberta should separate from Canada?

Yes: 4013
No: 10872
Unsure: 441



Previous Poll Results

Are you concerned about the growing use of artificial intelligence by corporations?

Total Votes:  6977
Yes: 
81.78%
No: 
14.3%
Unsure: 
3.91%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


264204
244598
261831