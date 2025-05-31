Should municipal councillors, who are elected as MLAs, have to resign their seats on council immediately?

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Langley-Walnut Grove Conservative MLA Misty Van Popta.

A B.C. Conservative legislator has lost what she called her "part-time" job as a councillor after a new law banning MLAs from also serving as municipal representatives came into effect.

Misty Van Popta represents Langley-Walnut Grove in the provincial legislature, but lost her job as a municipal councillor in the Township of Langley in the Fraser Valley on Thursday when the Eligibility to Hold Public Office Act came into effect and forced her to resign.

"I'm obviously disappointed, but not shocked," she said after the passage of the law. "When you see that bill being presented, and you know that the government has the balance of power, you know it is going to pass."

Van Popta was elected as councillor in 2022, but didn't step down after being elected to the legislature last year, drawing criticism from the provincial NDP.

The NDP's Darlene Rotchford, who tabled the new law as a private member's bill, said legislators needed to give "110 per cent" to their jobs, and can't do that if they are trying to hold down another.

Van Popta – whose photograph no longer appears on the township's website – said her decision to hold two elected offices at the same time had precedent and was always meant to be a "temporary solution."

Van Popta added that she was planning to resign as councillor in 2026, the year of the next municipal elections, to save her municipality the cost of a byelection.

