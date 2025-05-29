257979
260755

Are you concerned about the growing use of artificial intelligence by corporations?

Poll: concerns about AI

Castanet - | Story: 553242

AI tools are increasingly being implemented across divisions throughout B.C.’s corporate sector.

And while it’s reshaping companies and enabling new efficiencies, it remains unclear how AI will ultimately impact people and jobs, as adoption rises and costs drop.

“The way it’s going to shape our workforce is not in displacing employees, but making them more productive and specialized,” said Clio (Themis Solutions Inc.) vice-president of growth marketing Alex Shipillo.

Jobs at the Burnaby-based legal-technology company will evolve as AI usage becomes more widespread, he said, with human-AI collaboration becoming the norm across every single job function.

“There isn’t a single person in our team who isn’t leveraging AI in some kind of way,” said Shipillo, who added that AI tools like Gemini, ChatGPT and others are already deeply embedded across their marketing technology stack.

Data shows that Canadian organizations are moving towards the widespread usage of AI, with an April 9 KPMG LLP Canada survey finding that 27 per cent of business leaders have already adopted or deployed agentic AI in their companies. A total of 35 per cent are also actively experimenting with this technology, according to the survey.

Agentic AI is one step ahead of generative AI systems like ChatGPT, and has the ability to act autonomously and use reasoning to solve complex problems. This is set to enhance productivity across industries, according to Nvidia Corp.

KPMG found that 57 per cent of its 252 survey respondents plan to invest or adopt agentic AI over the next six months, and that 34 per cent are planning to do so in the next year.

Some of the current uses of AI include helping to convert content, draft initial emails and tackle administrative work like updates and performance reviews, said Shipillo. Clio is also starting to experiment with agentic AI in their customer success department.

“AI is a strategic enabler for Clio,” said Shipillo, adding that AI adoption in the workforce will only accelerate and deepen moving forward.

The KPMG survey showed that the most common use for agentic AI among respondents was customer service at 38 per cent, followed by cybersecurity at 30 per cent.

Despite efficiencies brought by AI implementation, increasing adoption raises questions about how workforces may change, and whether those changes will lead to worker displacement.

Read more

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

May 28, 2025 - 9131 votes
Should B.C.'s minimum-wage increases be tied to inflation?

Yes: 5559
No: 3048
Unsure: 524

May 27, 2025 - 8190 votes
Do you think having King Charles come to Canada to read the speech from the throne made any difference?

Yes: 3587
No: 4207
Unsure: 396

May 26, 2025 - 10163 votes
Should Canada remain a constitutional monarchy or become a republic?

Remain a constitutional monarchy: 5408
Become a republic: 4085
Unsure: 670

May 25, 2025 - 12719 votes
Should Worksafe benefits for restaurant workers be based on how much they make, including tips?

Yes: 5349
No: 6547
Unsure: 823

May 24, 2025 - 15326 votes
Do you think Alberta should separate from Canada?

Yes: 4013
No: 10872
Unsure: 441



Previous Poll Results

Should B.C.'s minimum-wage increases be tied to inflation?

Total Votes:  9132
Yes: 
60.88%
No: 
33.38%
Unsure: 
5.74%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


255019
258046
244599
263711