Are you concerned about the growing use of artificial intelligence by corporations?

Photo: KPMG Canada Marc Low, KPMG Canada’s director of innovation, at the AI Made Real summit on May 1 in Downtown Vancouver.

AI tools are increasingly being implemented across divisions throughout B.C.’s corporate sector.

And while it’s reshaping companies and enabling new efficiencies, it remains unclear how AI will ultimately impact people and jobs, as adoption rises and costs drop.

“The way it’s going to shape our workforce is not in displacing employees, but making them more productive and specialized,” said Clio (Themis Solutions Inc.) vice-president of growth marketing Alex Shipillo.

Jobs at the Burnaby-based legal-technology company will evolve as AI usage becomes more widespread, he said, with human-AI collaboration becoming the norm across every single job function.

“There isn’t a single person in our team who isn’t leveraging AI in some kind of way,” said Shipillo, who added that AI tools like Gemini, ChatGPT and others are already deeply embedded across their marketing technology stack.

Data shows that Canadian organizations are moving towards the widespread usage of AI, with an April 9 KPMG LLP Canada survey finding that 27 per cent of business leaders have already adopted or deployed agentic AI in their companies. A total of 35 per cent are also actively experimenting with this technology, according to the survey.

Agentic AI is one step ahead of generative AI systems like ChatGPT, and has the ability to act autonomously and use reasoning to solve complex problems. This is set to enhance productivity across industries, according to Nvidia Corp.

KPMG found that 57 per cent of its 252 survey respondents plan to invest or adopt agentic AI over the next six months, and that 34 per cent are planning to do so in the next year.

Some of the current uses of AI include helping to convert content, draft initial emails and tackle administrative work like updates and performance reviews, said Shipillo. Clio is also starting to experiment with agentic AI in their customer success department.

“AI is a strategic enabler for Clio,” said Shipillo, adding that AI adoption in the workforce will only accelerate and deepen moving forward.

The KPMG survey showed that the most common use for agentic AI among respondents was customer service at 38 per cent, followed by cybersecurity at 30 per cent.

Despite efficiencies brought by AI implementation, increasing adoption raises questions about how workforces may change, and whether those changes will lead to worker displacement.

