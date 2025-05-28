Should B.C.'s minimum-wage increases be tied to inflation?
Poll: Minimum wage hikes
Castanet - May 28, 2025 / 7:30 pm | Story: 553050
Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C.'s Minister of Labour Jennifer Whiteside.
British Columbia's Labour Ministry says the province's lowest paid workers are getting a pay bump as of Sunday.
It says the minimum wage will increase from $17.40 to $17.85 an hour.
The ministry says the 2.6 per cent increase also applies to pay rates for resident caretakers, live-in home-support workers, live-in camp leaders and app-based delivery and ride-hail services workers.
The government says it has made regular, gradual increases to the minimum wage to provide certainty for workers and predictability for businesses.
It says this is the fourth year of the government's ongoing commitment to tie annual minimum-wage increases to inflation.
The ministry also noted that hand harvesters will see the 2.6 per cent pay jump on Dec. 31 instead of June 1 to ensure crop producers don't need to make the change in the middle of the harvesting season.
It cites Statistics Canada data saying there were about 130,000 workers in B.C. who earned minimum wage or less in 2024.
May 26, 2025 - 10163 votes
Should Canada remain a constitutional monarchy or become a republic?
| Remain a constitutional monarchy:
| 5408
| Become a republic:
| 4085
| Unsure:
| 670
May 25, 2025 - 12719 votes
Should Worksafe benefits for restaurant workers be based on how much they make, including tips?
| Yes:
| 5349
| No:
| 6547
| Unsure:
| 823
May 24, 2025 - 15326 votes
Do you think Alberta should separate from Canada?
| Yes:
| 4013
| No:
| 10872
| Unsure:
| 441
May 22, 2025 - 7499 votes
Should FortisBC be allowed to cut off power to areas of the Southern Interior if the risk of wildfire is high?
| Yes:
| 2444
| No:
| 4394
| Unsure:
| 661
May 21, 2025 - 4986 votes
Should the province withdraw or delay its proposed legislation to fast-track major projects in response to U.S. tariffs?
| Yes:
| 1429
| No:
| 3080
| Unsure:
| 477