263451
261278
Should B.C.'s minimum-wage increases be tied to inflation?
Yes 
No 
Unsure 
Total Votes:  191


Should B.C.'s minimum-wage increases be tied to inflation?

Poll: Minimum wage hikes

Castanet - | Story: 553050

British Columbia's Labour Ministry says the province's lowest paid workers are getting a pay bump as of Sunday.

It says the minimum wage will increase from $17.40 to $17.85 an hour.

The ministry says the 2.6 per cent increase also applies to pay rates for resident caretakers, live-in home-support workers, live-in camp leaders and app-based delivery and ride-hail services workers.

The government says it has made regular, gradual increases to the minimum wage to provide certainty for workers and predictability for businesses.

It says this is the fourth year of the government's ongoing commitment to tie annual minimum-wage increases to inflation.

The ministry also noted that hand harvesters will see the 2.6 per cent pay jump on Dec. 31 instead of June 1 to ensure crop producers don't need to make the change in the middle of the harvesting season.

It cites Statistics Canada data saying there were about 130,000 workers in B.C. who earned minimum wage or less in 2024.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

May 26, 2025 - 10163 votes
Should Canada remain a constitutional monarchy or become a republic?

Remain a constitutional monarchy: 5408
Become a republic: 4085
Unsure: 670

May 25, 2025 - 12719 votes
Should Worksafe benefits for restaurant workers be based on how much they make, including tips?

Yes: 5349
No: 6547
Unsure: 823

May 24, 2025 - 15326 votes
Do you think Alberta should separate from Canada?

Yes: 4013
No: 10872
Unsure: 441

May 22, 2025 - 7499 votes
Should FortisBC be allowed to cut off power to areas of the Southern Interior if the risk of wildfire is high?

Yes: 2444
No: 4394
Unsure: 661

May 21, 2025 - 4986 votes
Should the province withdraw or delay its proposed legislation to fast-track major projects in response to U.S. tariffs?

Yes: 1429
No: 3080
Unsure: 477



Previous Poll Results

Do you think having King Charles come to Canada to read the speech from the throne made any difference?

Total Votes:  8157
Yes: 
43.82%
No: 
51.34%
Unsure: 
4.84%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


264033
258362
244599
258014
263163