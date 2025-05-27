Do you think having King Charles come to Canada to read the speech from the throne made any difference?
Poll: Speech from the throne
Castanet - May 27, 2025 / 7:30 pm | Story: 552789
Photo: YouTube/CPAC
King Charles reads the speech from the throne in Ottawa on Tuesday.
Reading the throne speech today, King Charles says Prime Minister Mark Carney's government vows to protect Canadian sovereignty by building up the military and redefining the relationship with the United States.
The speech confirms that Canada will join the ReArm Europe plan — a major defence procurement project to ramp up arms production in Europe.
The move could reduce Canada’s reliance on the U.S. as a source of military equipment.
The speech from the throne lays out the government's priorities for the new Parliament.
The speech mentioned Canadian sovereignty several times and the King finished his address by saying, "As the anthem reminds us, the true North is indeed strong and free."
The speech follows months of U.S. President Donald Trump calling for Canada's annexation and deploying tariffs against U.S. allies.
Read more
Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]
May 26, 2025 - 10114 votes
Should Canada remain a constitutional monarchy or become a republic?
| Remain a constitutional monarchy:
| 5373
| Become a republic:
| 4074
| Unsure:
| 667
May 25, 2025 - 12719 votes
Should Worksafe benefits for restaurant workers be based on how much they make, including tips?
| Yes:
| 5349
| No:
| 6547
| Unsure:
| 823
May 24, 2025 - 15326 votes
Do you think Alberta should separate from Canada?
| Yes:
| 4013
| No:
| 10872
| Unsure:
| 441
May 22, 2025 - 7499 votes
Should FortisBC be allowed to cut off power to areas of the Southern Interior if the risk of wildfire is high?
| Yes:
| 2444
| No:
| 4394
| Unsure:
| 661
May 21, 2025 - 4986 votes
Should the province withdraw or delay its proposed legislation to fast-track major projects in response to U.S. tariffs?
| Yes:
| 1429
| No:
| 3080
| Unsure:
| 477