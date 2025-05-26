261363
263203
Should Canada remain a constitutional monarchy or become a republic?
Remain a constitutional monarchy 
Become a republic 
Unsure 
Total Votes:  1810


Should Canada remain a constitutional monarchy or become a republic?

Poll: Keep the King?

Contributed - | Story: 552565

King Charles has arrived in Canada for a short visit that will include reading the speech from the throne in Parliament on Tuesday.

A plane carrying the King and Queen Camilla landed in Ottawa shortly after 1 p.m.

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Gov. Gen. Mary Simon were among those greeting the King and Queen at the airport.

An arrival guard from the Royal Canadian Dragoons was also on-hand to welcome the King and Queen.

This trip is the couple's first visit to Canada since the King's coronation two years ago.

King Charles will deliver the speech from the throne in the House of Commons on Tuesday, kicking off the spring legislative session.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

May 25, 2025 - 12678 votes
Should Worksafe benefits for restaurant workers be based on how much they make, including tips?

Yes: 5328
No: 6527
Unsure: 823

May 24, 2025 - 15326 votes
Do you think Alberta should separate from Canada?

Yes: 4013
No: 10872
Unsure: 441

May 22, 2025 - 7499 votes
Should FortisBC be allowed to cut off power to areas of the Southern Interior if the risk of wildfire is high?

Yes: 2444
No: 4394
Unsure: 661

May 21, 2025 - 4986 votes
Should the province withdraw or delay its proposed legislation to fast-track major projects in response to U.S. tariffs?

Yes: 1429
No: 3080
Unsure: 477

May 20, 2025 - 5497 votes
Should the province provide more oversight of municipal spending in B.C?

Yes: 3710
No: 1413
Unsure: 374



Previous Poll Results

Should Worksafe benefits for restaurant workers be based on how much they make, including tips?

Total Votes:  12679
Yes: 
42.03%
No: 
51.48%
Unsure: 
6.49%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


262491
258869
244598
258099