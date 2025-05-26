Should Canada remain a constitutional monarchy or become a republic?

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Arthur Edwards/Pool King Charles and Queen Camilla leave after visiting the Canada House Trafalgar Square, in London, Tuesday, May 20, 2025 to mark 100 years since it opened in June 1925. On Monday, they arrived in Canada for a short visit. The King will read the speech from the throne in Parliament on Tuesday.

King Charles has arrived in Canada for a short visit that will include reading the speech from the throne in Parliament on Tuesday.

A plane carrying the King and Queen Camilla landed in Ottawa shortly after 1 p.m.

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Gov. Gen. Mary Simon were among those greeting the King and Queen at the airport.

An arrival guard from the Royal Canadian Dragoons was also on-hand to welcome the King and Queen.

This trip is the couple's first visit to Canada since the King's coronation two years ago.

King Charles will deliver the speech from the throne in the House of Commons on Tuesday, kicking off the spring legislative session.

