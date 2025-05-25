Should Worksafe benefits for restaurant workers be based on how much they make, including tips?

Photo: Chung Chow/BIV. Ian Tostenson, CEO of the British Columbia Restaurant and Foodservices Association, says WorksafeBC is acting like a bully

The British Columbia Restaurant and Foodservices Association (BCRFA) is accusing WorksafeBC of bullying tactics in how the independent worker-insurance agency assesses, penalizes and fines restaurants.

The dispute centres on at least many, if not most, restaurant owners not including servers' tips in their calculations of payroll costs, which they send to WorksafeBC so that the insurer can assess how much the business must pay in insurance premiums, or assessments.

Workers who get injured on the job are entitled to WorksafeBC benefits and BCRFA CEO Ian Tostenson confirmed to BIV that the amount of that compensation is based on how much the worker makes, including tips. The worker must show tax returns or other evidence that they made the tips in order to satisfy WorksafeBC, he said. WorksafeBC did not confirm that.

Information on how much servers make in tips is readily available given that most people today pay using credit cards and the tips are tabulated with receipts.

WorksafeBC defended providing that compensation to restaurant workers, telling BIV that "if tips were not included in a worker’s income, their wage-loss benefits from WorkSafeBC would not reflect their actual earnings."

Restaurant owners' custom, Tostenson said, has been to calculate payroll costs without including the tips because the tips do not come from the restaurant. No educational emails or other communication has gone to restaurants saying that they have been calculating their payrolls incorrectly, he added.

WorkSafeBC countered by saying that employers are given opportunities to be in compliance before the insurer assesses any penalties. Audits are done to educate employers, and if an employer works with WorksafeBC, they will likely not be issued a penalty, WorksafeBC said in an email.

Employers who do not agree with a WorkSafeBC decision can request a review of the decision, and if still not in agreement, can appeal to the Workers’ Compensation Appeal Tribunal, which is independent of WorkSafeBC, it said.

