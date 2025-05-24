264034
257704
Do you think Alberta should separate from Canada?
Yes 
No 
Unsure 
Total Votes:  2985


Do you think Alberta should separate from Canada?

Poll: Alberta separation

Castanet - | Story: 552085

A new poll suggests more than half of Canadians say they understand why Alberta might want to split from Canada — even if almost two-thirds say they don't want that to happen.

The Leger survey, which polled 1,537 Canadians between May 16 and 18, suggests that 55 per cent of Canadians understand Albertans' desire for independence.

Because the poll was conducted online, it can't be assigned a margin of error.

Seventy per cent of Albertans said they understand why their province might want to become an independent country.

The poll suggests 63 per cent of men say they grasp what's driving Alberta separatism, while 48 per cent of women report the same.

While 77 per cent of Conservative voters said they understand the reasons behind the separatism movement, only 48 per cent of Liberal supporters responded the same way.

Sébastien Dallaire, Leger's executive vice-president for Eastern Canada, said the survey suggests that there's a "level of empathy" for Albertans. He added Canadians likely don't think it's a good idea for the province to separate, given the dire consequences it would have for the entire country.

"If you're in B.C., it means the country will be split in half from your perspective," Dallaire said. "If one province leaves, then it may open up, you know, more discussion about, of course, Quebec possibly also wanting to do the same, or other provinces."

Only 26 per cent of respondents said they support the idea of Alberta becoming an independent country, with 12 per cent saying they "strongly" support it and 15 per cent saying they support it "somewhat."

Sixty-two per cent of respondents said they're opposed, with 50 per cent saying they're "strongly" opposed, and 11 per cent saying they "don't know."

Among respondents who support the province of Alberta becoming a country, 76 per cent say they understand why Alberta might want to become independent.

Read more

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

May 22, 2025 - 7499 votes
Should FortisBC be allowed to cut off power to areas of the Southern Interior if the risk of wildfire is high?

Yes: 2444
No: 4394
Unsure: 661

May 21, 2025 - 4986 votes
Should the province withdraw or delay its proposed legislation to fast-track major projects in response to U.S. tariffs?

Yes: 1429
No: 3080
Unsure: 477

May 20, 2025 - 5497 votes
Should the province provide more oversight of municipal spending in B.C?

Yes: 3710
No: 1413
Unsure: 374

May 17, 2025 - 15003 votes
In light of the economic impact of the U.S. tariffs on B.C., should the province relax its restrictions on short-term rentals?

Yes: 8220
No: 6088
Unsure: 695

May 15, 2025 - 8701 votes
What keeps you awake at night?

financial issues: 1551
health issues: 1196
family issues: 1120
work issues: 718
political issues: 745
social issues: 201
other issues: 1030
nothing, I sleep well: 2140



Previous Poll Results

Should FortisBC be allowed to cut off power to areas of the Southern Interior if the risk of wildfire is high?

Total Votes:  7499
Yes: 
32.59%
No: 
58.59%
Unsure: 
8.81%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


255018
255196
244598
258845
257612