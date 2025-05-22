261363

Should FortisBC be allowed to cut off power to areas of the Southern Interior if the risk of wildfire is high?

Poll: Cutting off power

Castanet - | Story: 551720

As the British Columbia Utilities Commission reviews FortisBC's new plan to shut off power in some areas of the Southern Interior if wildfire risk becomes extremely high, the utility says the plan would only be implemented on rare occasions.

Last month, Fortis announced a new “Public Safety Power Shutoff” policy, which would see electricity cut to areas like Princeton, Hedley, Keremeos, Rock Creek and Greenwood if conditions became too hot, dry and windy, to “reduce potential ignition sources during periods of extreme wildfire risk and high sustained wind speeds.”

But after pushback from the Town of Princeton, the BCUC ordered Fortis to suspend the rollout of its Public Safety Power Shutoff policy until the regulator can review it.

Fortis filed additional information with the BCUC this week about the proposed policy, including what conditions would be needed for power to be cut.

The decision to cut power to an area could be made if a Fire Weather Index becomes greater than 47 and sustained wind speeds are forecast to reach more than 75 km/h.

“This is beyond a typical hot, dry summer day within those areas at greatest risk of wildfire within FortisBC’s service area,” Fortis said in a press release.

“In fact, a review of historical weather data in these areas at greatest risk of wildfire over a ten-year period found only one occurrence of weather conditions that would have met the criteria for a PSPS event.”

Fortis says before cutting power to an area, other factors will also be considered, including “alternative mitigation strategies and input received from public safety partners, local and provincial governments, Indigenous communities and critical infrastructure providers.”

Having filed the policy with the BCUC by the May 20 deadline, Fortis is now waiting for the regulator to review it. It's not clear when that review may be completed, but Fortis plans to hold public information sessions about the proposed policy in June in places that will be impacted.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

May 21, 2025 - 4958 votes
Should the province withdraw or delay its proposed legislation to fast-track major projects in response to U.S. tariffs?

Yes: 1417
No: 3065
Unsure: 476

May 20, 2025 - 5497 votes
Should the province provide more oversight of municipal spending in B.C?

Yes: 3710
No: 1413
Unsure: 374

May 17, 2025 - 15003 votes
In light of the economic impact of the U.S. tariffs on B.C., should the province relax its restrictions on short-term rentals?

Yes: 8220
No: 6088
Unsure: 695

May 15, 2025 - 8701 votes
What keeps you awake at night?

financial issues: 1551
health issues: 1196
family issues: 1120
work issues: 718
political issues: 745
social issues: 201
other issues: 1030
nothing, I sleep well: 2140

May 14, 2025 - 7927 votes
Would a postal service strike have a big impact on you?

Yes: 2240
No: 5367
Unsure: 320



Previous Poll Results

Should the province withdraw or delay its proposed legislation to fast-track major projects in response to U.S. tariffs?

Total Votes:  4960
Yes: 
28.59%
No: 
61.81%
Unsure: 
9.6%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


262550
244599
258845