In light of the economic impact of the U.S. tariffs on B.C., should the province relax its restrictions on short-term rentals?

Photo: Kamloops Matters file B.C. is ramping up its short-term rental enforcement.

The province is doubling down on its short-term rental restrictions, despite a recent suggestion by the premier that those regulations could be relaxed.

New rules that require short-term rental hosts to register their units and rental platforms to report on compliance come ahead of what is expected to be a busy summer tourism season, supported by greater domestic travel amid Canada-U.S. trade and diplomacy challenges.

“With more Canadians travelling locally — and major events like the FIFA World Cup 2026 on the horizon — B.C. needs more affordable options for travellers, not fewer,” Alex Howell, Canada policy lead with Airbnb Inc., said in a statement to BIV.

At present, Greater Vancouver claims the highest hotel occupancy and room rates in the country.

Howell also suggested the province’s short-term rental legislation could stifle tourism in B.C. without moving the needle on housing.

“We continue to work with the government on their short-term rental law, but we join in the concerns from local hosts that the regulations will impact tourism without benefiting the housing crisis,” Howell wrote.

In an interview with BIV, B.C. Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon argued that while tourism is important, so too is affordable housing for hospitality workers who support the industry. He said the hotel market is growing its capacity in response to high demand, and that legal short-term rentals remain available.

“If you can’t have the workforce living in the community that will support the tourism activities, then what is it for?” Kahlon said.

“Airbnb is in the business of making money … so they will always find reasons and excuses why we shouldn’t be taking action,” he said.

