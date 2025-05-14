Would a postal service strike have a big impact on you?
Poll: Postal strike impact
Castanet - May 14, 2025 / 7:30 pm | Story: 550462
Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A Canada Post employee drives a mail truck at a delivery depot in Vancouver, B.C.
Canada Post says it's pressing pause on negotiations with the union representing postal workers with a little over a week before the deadline to get a deal.
The Crown corporation says the past few days of negotiations with the Canadian Union of Postal Workers have been fruitless, and this temporary pause will allow the postal service to come back to the table with "comprehensive proposals" that it hopes can move discussions forward.
The union calls the pause "reprehensible," in part because there's no clear date for when these new proposals will arrive.
Ottawa asked the federal labour board to send workers back to the job in December when talks were at an impasse and a strike was disrupting holiday mail deliveries.
That reprieve expires on May 22, at which point a labour dispute could again grind Canadians' mail service to a halt.
Canada Post says any proposals will reflect the significant financial challenges that put the postal service's future in jeopardy.
Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]
May 13, 2025 - 8603 votes
Is having a Liberal MP, who is also a secretary of state, in an area dominated by Conservative MPs beneficial to the region?
| Yes:
| 4328
| No:
| 3572
| Unsure:
| 703
May 12, 2025 - 6047 votes
Are you taking extra precautions around your home to protect against possible wildfires this summer?
| Yes:
| 2942
| No:
| 1950
| Live somewhere not directly threatened:
| 1155
May 10, 2025 - 11162 votes
Should Canada implement a system of proportional representation for federal elections?
| Yes:
| 7907
| No:
| 2081
| Unsure:
| 1174
May 8, 2025 - 7791 votes
Do you think the U.S.-U.K. trade deal bodes well for Canada making a trade deal with the U.S.?
| Yes:
| 2179
| No:
| 3765
| Unsure:
| 1847
May 7, 2025 - 14283 votes
Are you happy with how Prime Minister Mark Carney represented Canada during his first meeting with U.S President Donald Trump?
| Yes:
| 8745
| No:
| 3528
| Unsure:
| 1007
| Did not pay attention to visit:
| 1003