Is having a Libreal MP, who is also a secretary of state, in an area dominated by Conservative MPs beneficial to the region?

Poll: Liberal MP beneficial?

Kelowna Member of Parliament and former fighter pilot Stephen Fuhr has been appointed Secretary of State for Defence Procurement, his first junior cabinet role.

Fuhr, who previously chaired the House of Commons Standing Committee on National Defence, was sworn in during a ceremony in Ottawa Tuesday morning.

Shortly after the event, he shared the news in a Facebook post, calling the appointment both a personal honour and a reflection of the trust placed in him by his constituents.

“This opportunity reflects not only a commitment to our national security, but also the incredible trust the community of Kelowna has placed in me to help lead Canada’s defence interests into the future," Fuhr said in a statement Tuesday.

"I am truly humbled by the confidence and support you’ve shown."

The new Secretary of State role will involve managing defence procurement strategies.

“As we look ahead, I remain firmly motivated to ensure that our armed forces have the tools they need to protect Canadians,” he said. “And that this work is done with transparency, efficiency, and strategic foresight."

