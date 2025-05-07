Are you happy with how Prime Minister Mark Carney represented Canada during his first meeting with U.S President Donald Trump?

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump engage in a meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C., Tuesday.

Prime Minister Mark Carney held a phone call with premiers Wednesday afternoon to brief them following his apparently successful first meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The virtual briefing with provincial and territorial leaders also came after Alberta's premier publicly raised the spectre of the province separating from Canada amid concerns about western alienation.

Carney and Trump spent about two hours together Tuesday at the White House, including about half an hour in front of the cameras in the Oval Office.

It was their first face-to-face discussion of U.S.-Canada relations and Trump's ongoing trade war.

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew sent a letter to Carney on Wednesday sharing the province's aim to partner on several nation-building projects.

They include creating a trade corridor through the Port of Churchill, establishing Indigenous "fair trade zones" and developing critical minerals infrastructure, with Kinew writing that "Manitoba is the Costco of critical minerals."

Kinew said Manitoba "stands ready to collaborate" with the prime minister as well as all provinces and territories to "build a stronger Canada on projects of national interest."

"We will always be the true, north, strong and free," Kinew said.

Carney was sworn in as prime minister March 14 and soon after plunged Canada into a general election, winning a minority mandate for the Liberals on April 28.

Carney and Trump appeared to emerge from the White House meeting pleased with how it had gone. Trump indicated he liked Carney and that there had been no tension during their talks.

Carney said while the leaders are now "fully engaged," there's "a lot more work to do."

