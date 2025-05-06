Does talk of Alberta separation concern you or do you think it is a negotiating tactic?

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Canada's provincial and territorial flags blow in the wind in downtown Ottawa.

Politicians and business leaders in British Columbia say talk of separation in Alberta is an opening for better co-operation between Ottawa and Western provinces, but dividing the country is a step too far.

The reactions come after Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said this week that she would put the issue to a referendum if enough residents sign a petition in support, even if she doesn't want Alberta to leave Canada.

B.C. Opposition Leader John Rustad says he understands the frustration and it's an opportunity for Prime Minister Mark Carney "to step up to the plate" and for the federal government to "unleash the potential of provinces."

B.C. Premier David Eby said last month the idea of Western separatism was a "waste of time" when the country needs to work together against tariff threats of U.S. President Donald Trump.

However, the Business Council of British Columbia says "Alberta’s concerns around policies like emissions caps on oil and gas must be taken seriously."

While the BC Chamber of Commerce wouldn't comment on Alberta separation, it did push for the "importance of removing unnecessary interprovincial trade barriers and the need to have a single, seamless market in Canada."

"The BC Chamber of Commerce is focused on critical issues that will unlock the economic potential for British Columbia and Canada," says chamber CEO Fiona Famulak in a statement.

"Foremost is the need for the federal government and provincial governments to work collaboratively and create a single market in our country, where businesses and consumers can buy and sell products without onerous interprovincial restrictions impeding productivity and growth."

Business Council of B.C. CEO Laura Jones says we need a strong economy, not a fractured country.

"When Alberta thrives, Canada thrives," she says. "The reality is that implementing an emissions cap risks undermining affordability, reconciliation, and trade diversification."

