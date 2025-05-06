260994
258027
Does talk of Alberta separation concern you or do you think it is a negotiating tactic?
Concerned 
Feel it's a negotiating tactic? 
Don't care one way or another 
Total Votes:  1383


Does talk of Alberta separation concern you or do you think it is a negotiating tactic?

Poll: Alberta separation?

Castanet - | Story: 548890

Politicians and business leaders in British Columbia say talk of separation in Alberta is an opening for better co-operation between Ottawa and Western provinces, but dividing the country is a step too far.

The reactions come after Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said this week that she would put the issue to a referendum if enough residents sign a petition in support, even if she doesn't want Alberta to leave Canada.

B.C. Opposition Leader John Rustad says he understands the frustration and it's an opportunity for Prime Minister Mark Carney "to step up to the plate" and for the federal government to "unleash the potential of provinces."

B.C. Premier David Eby said last month the idea of Western separatism was a "waste of time" when the country needs to work together against tariff threats of U.S. President Donald Trump.

However, the Business Council of British Columbia says "Alberta’s concerns around policies like emissions caps on oil and gas must be taken seriously."

While the BC Chamber of Commerce wouldn't comment on Alberta separation, it did push for the "importance of removing unnecessary interprovincial trade barriers and the need to have a single, seamless market in Canada."

"The BC Chamber of Commerce is focused on critical issues that will unlock the economic potential for British Columbia and Canada," says chamber CEO Fiona Famulak in a statement.

"Foremost is the need for the federal government and provincial governments to work collaboratively and create a single market in our country, where businesses and consumers can buy and sell products without onerous interprovincial restrictions impeding productivity and growth."

Business Council of B.C. CEO Laura Jones says we need a strong economy, not a fractured country.

"When Alberta thrives, Canada thrives," she says. "The reality is that implementing an emissions cap risks undermining affordability, reconciliation, and trade diversification."

Read more

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

May 5, 2025 - 7394 votes
Should the federal government get directly involved in home construction to help deal with Canada's housing crisis?

Yes: 2760
No: 4226
Unsure: 408

May 3, 2025 - 9826 votes
Should B.C. postpone its pause to electric vehicle rebates?

Yes: 4676
No: 4511
Unsure: 639

May 1, 2025 - 6085 votes
Do you think fast-tracking major public and private infrastructure and natural resource projects will maintain proper environmental assessments?

Yes: 3484
No: 1982
Unsure: 619

April 30, 2025 - 14111 votes
With the Conservatives losing the election and Pierre Poilievre losing his own seat, should Poilievre resign as party leader?

Yes: 7774
No: 5591
Unsure: 746

April 29, 2025 - 12314 votes
With Canada expected to have a new minority government, how long do you expect it to last?

Less than a year: 2776
1-2 years: 3327
2-3 years: 1574
3-4 fours: 1209
The full term: 3428



Previous Poll Results

Should the federal government get directly involved in home construction to help deal with Canada's housing crisis?

Total Votes:  7395
Yes: 
37.34%
No: 
57.15%
Unsure: 
5.52%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


262545
258143
244599
260992